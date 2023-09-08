Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Instagram Music

The Thursday night, September 7 concert was cut short as people rushed to safety after gunfire erupted during the 'Drip Too Hard' rapper's performance at FedExForum in Memphis.

AceShowbiz - A Lil Baby concert has been marred with shooting. A gunfire erupted during the rapper's show at FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday night, September 7, leaving one man critically injured, officials have confirmed.

Footage posted online following the shooting shows the "Drip Too Hard" emcee being rushed off stage amid a panic. A shot can then be heard in the background as concertgoers scrambled to safety. Other videos show security came to the aid of an injured man near the stage, who was eventually wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to 191 Beale Street, FedExForum's location, shortly before 10:30 P.M. and found a man had been shot. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials began evacuating the venue at around at 10:25 P.M. and no other victims were reported.

MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee said it was unknown if the shooter and victim knew each other. The identity of the shooter is also unknown. Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

FedExForum is equipped with metal detectors, which concertgoers must pass through before entering the building. MPD is currently investigating how the gun got inside the venue.

Lil Baby has not addressed the shooting at his Memphis concert. The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho, Gloss Up and GloRilla were also set to perform with him that night.

An apparent concertgoer was fuming after the shooting ended the show early. "Y'all really ruined the concert and shot somebody," tweeted the fan. The same fan claimed that Lil Baby had only been on stage for about 10 minutes before the shooting. "Just got f**king started!!!!! I'm pissed as hellll!" they wrote.

Another shared updates on the harrowing incident on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Someone shot at lil baby concert at FedEx forum. Only in Memphis mane," the said person wrote. A third user weighed in, "Can't have nothing nice in my city."

