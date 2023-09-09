Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship Over Brother Amari Following Mom's Death

Instagram Celebrity

Eight months after their mom Andrea's passing in January, the Los Angeles Lakers player filed documents to obtain legal guardianship over his disabled younger brother.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson seeks to make his guardianship over his younger brother Amarin official. Eight months after their mom Andrea's passing, the Los Angeles Lakers player filed documents to obtain legal guardianship over the 17-year-old, according to TMZ.

Obtained by the news outlet on Friday, September 8, the docs revealed that Tristan has been taking over as the caregiver for the teenager after their mom's death. The Canadian basketball player also pointed out that he's the sole provider who can care for Amari since their father Trevor has been "absent" throughout his life.

"Amari's father, Trevor Thompson, has actively been absent from Amari's life since Andrea Brooks received sole custody of Amari and a support order against Trevor Thompson in July of 2014. Trevor Thompson has never fulfilled any of his support obligations towards Amari and has been actively avoiding them," the docs read. "He has done nothing to support or raise the proposed ward since then and has relinquished all rights to have any say in the proposed ward's care."

The docs also stated that Tristan steps up to be the caregiver for Amari, who suffers from multiple health complications, as he's "unable to care for himself." Additionally, Amari is set to receive "approximately $103,475 as a result of his mother's passing," and Tristan is determined to "protect Amari's inheritance from loss or injury" as his guardian.

Andrea died on January 6 in Toronto after suffering from a heart attack. Tristan's ex Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner rushed to Tristan's side after learning the heartbreaking news.

In season 3 finale of "The Kardashians", Khloe revealed that she took in her basketball player ex and his disabled brother as Tristan's house was unlivable at the moment. Khloe said in a confessional, "I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now. You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right-it's not the way I was raised."

"I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day," the mom of two said. She also talked about Tristan's brother Amari, "Amari is 16, and he is severely disabled. It's just really sad, because we don't know what he knows or doesn't know, cognitively."

As to why they ended up living in Khloe's house, Khloe explained that it was because the house Tristan had been renovating suddenly became unlivable. "He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rains, and Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding," Khloe said. "Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now until his home gets fixed."

