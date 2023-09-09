 

Cardi B Admits She Was Afraid to Go to Jail Over Mic-Throwing Incident

Cardi B Admits She Was Afraid to Go to Jail Over Mic-Throwing Incident
Instagram
Music

A woman who claimed that she got hit by the mic at Cardi's July show reported the femcee for battery, but the latter managed to escape criminal charges following an investigation.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has finally addressed the mic-throwing incident that happened at her Las Vegas show. When appearing on "The Breakfast Club", the "WAP" hitmaker claimed she initially kept mum about it because she was afraid to go to jail.

"It was a really quick reaction," the 30-year-old first stated in the interview, which was released on Friday, September 8. "And let me tell you - I didn't want to address it, because I thought a b***h gon' go to jail. But I'm not."

"Let me tell you something: it was hot as f**k. That Vegas heat ain't no joke. That s**t was hot. It was hotter than a muthaf**ka; so there was a part of the show where I told people, like, you know, 'Splash me,' " she recalled. "But even when I told them, 'Splash me,' I was like, 'Be careful with the face. Because the face is beat, b***h.' "

Cardi went on to elaborate, "So, f**king four songs after - nobody had splashed me, I told y'all to splash me for one little second. So four songs after, which is, I don't know, 15, 20 minutes after, this b***h threw water and ice on my face." She then added, "So I just automatically reacted."

  Editors' Pick

"When I looked back at the video [clips], I see that she intentionally threw that s**t in my face… I felt very violated," the wife of Offset further noted. She then turned her attention to the concertgoer, "You were trying to be funny, but b***h, I'm hilarious."

Cardi tossed the mic into the crowd after someone threw a drink at her during her July 29 gig. Looking startled, the Grammy Award winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage. After getting her microphone back, she told the audience, "I said splash my p***y not my face b***h."

A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw the drink, later reported Cardi for battery. Cardi, however, managed to escape criminal charges following an investigation as police have closed the case due to "insufficient evidence."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing

Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship Over Brother Amari Following Mom's Death
Related Posts
Cardi B Insists She's 'Very Shy' Despite Her Raunchy Persona

Cardi B Insists She's 'Very Shy' Despite Her Raunchy Persona

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans

Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B and 21 Savage Score Most Nominations at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Latest News
Drunk Robin Thicke Scolded by Fiancee April Love Geary Over His 'Embarrassing' Antics
  • Sep 09, 2023

Drunk Robin Thicke Scolded by Fiancee April Love Geary Over His 'Embarrassing' Antics

Cardi B Admits She Was Afraid to Go to Jail Over Mic-Throwing Incident
  • Sep 09, 2023

Cardi B Admits She Was Afraid to Go to Jail Over Mic-Throwing Incident

Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship Over Brother Amari Following Mom's Death
  • Sep 09, 2023

Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship Over Brother Amari Following Mom's Death

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing
  • Sep 09, 2023

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Praise 'Excellent' Danny Masterson in Letter Ahead of Rape Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced
  • Sep 09, 2023

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get Prison Sentence Reduced

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Cardi B for Sticking Up for Her: 'You Never Jumped the Ship'

Most Read
Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Cardi B Releases Twerk-Filled Music Video for 'Bongos' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Challenge When Writing Second Album 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Challenge When Writing Second Album 'GUTS'

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album

Blink-182 Share Lyrics and Snippet of New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album

The Rolling Stones Announces First Album in 18 Years

The Rolling Stones Announces First Album in 18 Years

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy