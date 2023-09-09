 

Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Dating Anya Taylor-Joy's Photographer Ex

Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Dating Anya Taylor-Joy's Photographer Ex
Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer
Celebrity

The 25-year-old actress was previously in a romantic relationship with fellow actor Tom Varey, whom she met while shooting period drama 'Pond Life' in February 2021.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Daisy Edgar-Jones is reportedly dating Anya Taylor-Joy's ex. If a new report is to be believed, the "Normal People" actress has been linked to photographer Ben (Pip) Seed, who dated Anya in 2021.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Daisy and Pip got together earlier this year and have become inseparable. They have both had some free time this summer and love hanging out in Broadway Market in East London, just going to bars and spending time together." The source continued, "There's a real spark there and they are excited about finding each other. They've already met one another’s friends and she is on cloud nine."

  Editors' Pick

The 25-year-old actress has been single since splitting from Tom Varey, whom she met while shooting period drama "Pond Life" in February 2021. Speaking previously about her love life, Daisy, who played Noa, a young woman navigating the modern world of dating, in Fresh last year, insisted she had been lucky when it came to dating.

She said, "Now that we have dating apps, we almost shop for each other like we would with a handbag and hope to goodness that the person we meet will live up to the idea of them that we've created. Personally, I have been lucky, I haven't been on a huge amount of dates, but definitely the ones I've been on have not been as bad as poor Noa."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tristan Thompson Files for Guardianship Over Brother Amari Following Mom's Death

Drunk Robin Thicke Scolded by Fiancee April Love Geary Over His 'Embarrassing' Antics
Related Posts
Daisy Edgar-Jones Rumored to Split From Boyfriend of Two Years

Daisy Edgar-Jones Rumored to Split From Boyfriend of Two Years

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Iconic 'Normal People' Bangs Originated From Sadness After She Lost a Role

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Iconic 'Normal People' Bangs Originated From Sadness After She Lost a Role

Latest News
Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Spills 'Guts' World Tour in New Lyric Video
  • Sep 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Spills 'Guts' World Tour in New Lyric Video

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's Romance 'Going Really Well'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's Romance 'Going Really Well'

Zach Bryan Trolled by Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Over His Arrest
  • Sep 09, 2023

Zach Bryan Trolled by Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Over His Arrest

Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup
  • Sep 09, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown 'Scared' as Fiance Jake Bongiovi Does Her Makeup

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain
  • Sep 09, 2023

Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Dating Anya Taylor-Joy's Photographer Ex
  • Sep 09, 2023

Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Dating Anya Taylor-Joy's Photographer Ex

Most Read
Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama
Celebrity

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends