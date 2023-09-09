Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Dating Anya Taylor-Joy's Photographer Ex

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer Celebrity

The 25-year-old actress was previously in a romantic relationship with fellow actor Tom Varey, whom she met while shooting period drama 'Pond Life' in February 2021.

Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Daisy Edgar-Jones is reportedly dating Anya Taylor-Joy's ex. If a new report is to be believed, the "Normal People" actress has been linked to photographer Ben (Pip) Seed, who dated Anya in 2021.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Daisy and Pip got together earlier this year and have become inseparable. They have both had some free time this summer and love hanging out in Broadway Market in East London, just going to bars and spending time together." The source continued, "There's a real spark there and they are excited about finding each other. They've already met one another’s friends and she is on cloud nine."

The 25-year-old actress has been single since splitting from Tom Varey, whom she met while shooting period drama "Pond Life" in February 2021. Speaking previously about her love life, Daisy, who played Noa, a young woman navigating the modern world of dating, in Fresh last year, insisted she had been lucky when it came to dating.

She said, "Now that we have dating apps, we almost shop for each other like we would with a handbag and hope to goodness that the person we meet will live up to the idea of them that we've created. Personally, I have been lucky, I haven't been on a huge amount of dates, but definitely the ones I've been on have not been as bad as poor Noa."

You can share this post!