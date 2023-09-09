Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The younger daughter of former president Barack Obama shows skin when photographed smoking a cigarette with friends on the street during a Labor Day party in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Sasha Obama is puffing away the heat in California. The former First Daughter has been spotted rocking a skimpy outfit during a cigarette break with friends during the long Labor Day weekend.

The 22-year-old was photographed smoking cigarette outside in Los Angeles during a Labor Day party on Monday, September 4. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, she was taking some puffs from a lit cigarette as she stood on the street with her pals.

The younger daughter of Barack Obama and his wife Michalle Obama showed some skin in a bikini top that she paired with a long, flowing navy blue maxi skirt, baring her midriff and belly button ring. She also wore black flip flops while leaving her long, braided, brown locks loose.

At one point, Sasha was seen fixing her bikini top, showing her manicured fingers. She kept her look natural with minimal makeup.

Sasha has been enjoying a low-key life since her family left the White House. While her famous parents are always surrounded by government-sanctioned bodyguards and will be for the rest of their days, she and her 25-year-old sister Malia Obama, who is also living in L.A., have been rolling solo without any Secret Service protection. Secret Service policy rules that the children will get cut off after 16.

Late last month, the USC graduate was spotted doing a shopping run alone in Los Angeles. She was pictured stepping out on Saturday afternoon, August 26 to do some grocery shopping at a Trader Joe's store in the L.A. area. She was seen pushing a cart with no single bodyguard or companion in sight.

Sasha dressed for comfort in a baby pink skirt and a cream tube top during the outing. She appeared relaxed as no one bothered her while she was strolling through the parking lot with her headphones on her ears.

