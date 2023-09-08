 

Prince Harry Remembers Late Queen Elizabeth in London Ahead of Her Death Anniversary

Prince Harry Remembers Late Queen Elizabeth in London Ahead of Her Death Anniversary
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo/Instagram
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex makes a poignant reference to his late grandmother when delivering a moving speech at the WellChild Awards ahead of the queen's death anniversary.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry believes that Queen Elizabeth is "looking down" on him. The Duke of Sussex dropped by London on Thursday, September 7 to attend the WellChild Awards, having missed last year's ceremony to race to Scotland to be with his beloved grandmother before she died, and told the assembled audience he was sure the late queen would have been "happy" to see him still committed to the event.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year when my grandmother passed away," said Harry - whose arrived at Balmoral too late to say goodbye to the queen before her death.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her and that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

The 38-year-old royal - who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex - also discussed the "joys and challenges that come with parenting."

  Editors' Pick

He said, "As a father of two - and three dogs, so basically five souls - I am acutely aware of the joys and challenges that come with parenting, and that's with kids who aren't facing health challenges."

"To the parent carers in this room, you have my sincerest admiration and respect. The level of support and responsibility you share daily is unrivaled and without fail. You deserve all the assistance that you need. It is our collective responsibility to continue to provide new and existing resources for you to advocate on your behalf and to help in any way that we can."

Harry has been patron of WellChild, which supports seriously ill children and their families, since 2007. From London, the prince is set to head to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, and is not expected to see his father, King Charles, or brother Prince William during his brief visit.

He will mark the anniversary of the queen's death on Friday, September 8 privately.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alabama Barker Praises 'Best Dad' Travis After Receiving Heartwarming Note

Freddie Mercury's Piano Auctioned for $2.2 Million
Related Posts
Prince Harry Has Awkward Run-In With David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Amid Alleged Feud

Prince Harry Has Awkward Run-In With David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Amid Alleged Feud

Australian Radio Host Slams Prince Harry Over His 'Whining'

Australian Radio Host Slams Prince Harry Over His 'Whining'

Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed From British Royal Family Website

Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed From British Royal Family Website

Prince William and Harry Ignore Each Other in Separate Messages at 2023 Diana Awards

Prince William and Harry Ignore Each Other in Separate Messages at 2023 Diana Awards

Latest News
Guillermo del Toro Demands Theatrical Release for William Friedkin's Final Movie
  • Sep 08, 2023

Guillermo del Toro Demands Theatrical Release for William Friedkin's Final Movie

Alabama Barker Praises 'Best Dad' Travis After Receiving Heartwarming Note
  • Sep 08, 2023

Alabama Barker Praises 'Best Dad' Travis After Receiving Heartwarming Note

Freddie Mercury's Piano Auctioned for $2.2 Million
  • Sep 08, 2023

Freddie Mercury's Piano Auctioned for $2.2 Million

Prince Harry Remembers Late Queen Elizabeth in London Ahead of Her Death Anniversary
  • Sep 08, 2023

Prince Harry Remembers Late Queen Elizabeth in London Ahead of Her Death Anniversary

BTS' V Unveils 'Slowing Down' MV to Celebrate the Release of His Debut Solo LP 'Layover'
  • Sep 08, 2023

BTS' V Unveils 'Slowing Down' MV to Celebrate the Release of His Debut Solo LP 'Layover'

Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Excited' and 'Nervous' After 'GUTS' Release
  • Sep 08, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Excited' and 'Nervous' After 'GUTS' Release

Most Read
Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW
Celebrity

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper