 

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
The 22-year-old daughter of former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama appears to be relaxed as she listens to music while pushing a cart at Trader Joe's in Los Angeles.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sasha Obama shows that she can live a normal life after leaving White House. The daughter of former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama has been spotted doing a shopping run alone in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old was photographed stepping out on Saturday afternoon, August 26 to do some grocery shopping at a Trader Joe's store in the L.A. area. She was seen pushing a cart with no single bodyguard or companion in sight.

Sasha, who recently graduated from the University of Southern California, dressed for comfort in a baby pink skirt and a cream tube top during the outing. She appeared relaxed as no one bothered her while she was strolling through the parking lot with her headphones on her ears.

Sasha and her sister Malia Obama, who is also living in L.A., have been rolling solo without any Secret Service protection. While their mom and dad are always surrounded by government-sanctioned bodyguards and will be for the rest of their days, Secret Service policy rules that the children will get cut off after 16.

Recently, the Obama sisters were spotted having a night out together with Drake. The former first daughters were attending an after-party hosted by the Canadian star after his "It's All a Blur Tour" performance on Tuesday, August 22 at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles.

Sasha opted for a pair of low-slung pants teamed with a black bustier-style crop top. As for Malia, who has been working as a screenwriter, she went with bold prints, choosing a long-sleeved top that laced up the front and fitted pants.

The Obama girls' private lives aside, the family recently had a tragedy after their private chef Tafari Campbell died in a paddle boarding accident near the family's Katama estate in Martha's Vineyard on July 24. In a statement issued following the shocking news, the Obamas called the former White House sous chef "a beloved part of our family."

Tafari's death has since been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner.

