Current 'Tonight Show' Staff Slams Toxic Work Behavior Allegations Against Jimmy Fallon

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon found supporters in current staff members of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" amid accusations of creating a toxic work environment on the show. The staffers said in a new interview that the damning report "misrepresents" their experiences working with the host on the series.

"I always look forward to coming into work, and it is a true work family," a current show producer told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 7. "People are people and have good and bad days, but I have to say, I can't think of any bad days or times I've had at the show."

Another producer echoed the sentiment. "Working in late night has always been a dream of mine and being a part of 'The Tonight Show' has been nothing less than a dream come true. From team outings to everyday production meetings, it's truly such a fun and collaborative team to be a part of each day," the producer said.

Additionally, an assistant at the show told the news outlet that the Rolling Stone story "completely misrepresents the atmosphere at 'The Tonight Show'." The staffer further explained, "I've had an incredible time working at the show - this is a team that works together and is unendingly creative in making comedy that makes people smile. Jimmy has a great heart and a genuine goal of bringing joy to everyone."

A second assistant, meanwhile, praised the host and four of his fellow late-night hosts, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, for creating the "Strike Force Five"podcast to continue supporting their staff during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. "I am so grateful for Jimmy and the show's support over the strike," the staff member noted. "That should tell you about the kind of guy he is, even the late-night host competitors get along."

One other staff member stressed that the depiction of the "Tonight Show" workplace environment in the Rolling Stone expose "was not, has not been and is not my current experience." Another staffer also claimed, "Disappointing that the writer didn't reach out to me, I would have said that's not true and you're looking for fake news."

On the other hand, Jimmy reportedly apologized to "Tonight Show" staffers amid "erratic behavior" allegations against him. "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can't even tell you," he allegedly said during a Zoom meeting with "Tonight Show" employees, per Variety.

He went on adding in the brief Zoom meeting, "I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people."

