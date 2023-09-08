 

'Big Brother 25' Recap: Jag and Red in Jeopardy Following Epic Betrayal

The two houseguests were placed in jeopardy after Head of Household Jared Fields put them on the chopping block, marking the second time in a row for Jag.

AceShowbiz - Jag Bains and Red Utley learned their fate in the Thursday, September 7 episode of "Big Brother" season 25. The two houseguests were in jeopardy after Head of Household Jared Fields put them on the chopping block, marking the second time in a row for Jag.

Jared previously nominated his longtime ally Red, convincing the latter that Cam threw him under the bus. To everyone's surprise, Red easily accepted this and didn't even ask his ride-or-die about the apparent epic betrayal.

Jared wanted to nominate Cam, but he saved himself from the chopping block after winning the Power of Veto competition. As his last resort, Jared put Jag back up instead. He told Jag that he wasn't the actual target, meaning that Jared did Red dirty with his plan.

In the new episode, both of them tried to make the jury keep them in the competition by delivering equally genuine speeches. Red noted that he felt like they've become family and he said that he wanted to keep playing. Jag, meanwhile, touched on a more sentimental note by saying that he owed someone a cooked meal that was why he wanted to stay.

For the first time in this season, the jury didn't vote unanimously. Cameron and Bowie voted for Jag's eviction. However, the rest of the jury voted to oust Red. Unfortunately, Red's journey on the CBS long-running series ended that night.

Later that night, the remaining players had to play a game to win the next title of Head of Household. In the competition, they had to guess whether footage of contestants farting was real or fake and Cameron came out as the winner, which meant that he's now Head of Household for the second time this season.

Offering more surprise, host Julie Chen then announced the final twist. She revealed that for the entire next week, everyone except Cam is now a "have-not." They will be forced to eat slop and sleep in uncomfortable quarters while Cam is set to enjoy luxury in the HOH suite.

