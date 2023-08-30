 

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast
Instagram
TV

Vanessa claims she and her husband, the former 98 Degrees member, don't 'learn more about each other' despite their decade-long marriage until they attend therapy.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel is launching a new podcast to support out-of-work writers amid the ongoing strike. The 55-year-old comedian has joined forces with fellow TV stars such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver to launch the "Strike Force Five" podcast on Spotify.

A description of the podcast reads, "Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a football team with five quarterbacks on the field at once? Introducing Strike Force Five!, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. All proceeds go to support their out of work staffs."

Kimmel has also taken to social media to promote the show. He said on Instagram, "MAJOR LIFE UPDATE - for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, John Oliver and I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support our out of work staffs. LINK IN BIO."

  Editors' Pick

In July, meanwhile, Zoe Saldana revealed that she fears for actors who need to work "for their families, and have to pay their mortgages" amid the strike in Hollywood. Zoe told the "Backstage" podcast, "At the end of the day, I don't believe that organizations would be striking if they felt that there was a fairness in the game of the business that they're in. I hope that everybody comes together and reaches resolutions that seem fair for all parties involved because at the end of the day, 80 percent of the members of our union live day-to-day, live pay-cheque to pay-cheque, and they can't really afford to sustain a strike ... so that's where my heart is."

The strike action centers on disputes over pay and fears over the potential impact of AI technology.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Culpo Dishes on Advice to Sister After Her Public Split From Boyfriend

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement
Related Posts
Jimmy Kimmel Warned All Stars Involved in Oscar Sketch Ahead of Time, but Not Malala Yousafzai

Jimmy Kimmel Warned All Stars Involved in Oscar Sketch Ahead of Time, but Not Malala Yousafzai

Jimmy Kimmel Accused of Perpetuating Stereotype With His Irish Jokes at Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Accused of Perpetuating Stereotype With His Irish Jokes at Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Turned 'Top Gun' Tribute Into Scientology Joke as He's Miffed Tom Cruise Skipped Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Turned 'Top Gun' Tribute Into Scientology Joke as He's Miffed Tom Cruise Skipped Oscars

Malala Yousafzai Calls for Abuse to Stop as Jimmy Kimmel Was Trolled Over Awkward Chat at Oscars

Malala Yousafzai Calls for Abuse to Stop as Jimmy Kimmel Was Trolled Over Awkward Chat at Oscars

Latest News
Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'
  • Aug 30, 2023

Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day of Kindergarten in Adorable Pics
  • Aug 30, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day of Kindergarten in Adorable Pics

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather
  • Aug 30, 2023

50 Cent Delays Arizona Concert Due to 'Dangerous' Weather

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
  • Aug 30, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation
  • Aug 30, 2023

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation

Most Read
Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
TV

Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino

'The Idol' Canceled by HBO After One Shortened Season

'The Idol' Canceled by HBO After One Shortened Season

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Joe Keery Finds It Not Easy to Leave 'Stranger Things'

Joe Keery Finds It Not Easy to Leave 'Stranger Things'

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

'One Tree Hill' Creepy Boss 'Wrote Himself Into an Episode' to Hug Hilarie Burton

'One Tree Hill' Creepy Boss 'Wrote Himself Into an Episode' to Hug Hilarie Burton

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast