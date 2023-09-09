 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

The 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer is seen donning her recently go-to risque choice of style, though she seemingly tries to stay a little bit modest this time.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori was pictured in yet another sultry outfit while stepping out in Italy. The Yeezy architectural designer was seen donning her recently go-to sheer bodysuit, though she seemingly tried to stay a little bit modest this time.

In pictures circulating online, Ye and Bianca were leaving a hotel in Florence, Italy on early Wednesday morning, September 6. During the outing, Bianca once again opted for see-through nude tights which she usually wore with nothing underneath.

However, it's unclear if the 28-year-old went braless during the recent sighting as she had a purple pillow covering her breasts. While walking next to the "Donda" artist, Bianca tightly clenched it over her chest.

As for Ye, the former husband of Kim Kardashian wore his favorite all-black getup. The Chicago rapper, who went barefoot, donned a loosely fitted unhemmed T-shirt, slouchy pants and a cloth covering his head and face.

The couple allegedly enjoyed a day of shopping at designer brand Marni. According to eyewitnesses, Bianca also didn't let go of the purple pillow during a late-night dinner with her husband.

Bianca's bizarre move came after it was reported that Italian police are investigating reports that the couple broke "standards of public decorum" during a boat ride in Venice as they're planning to question the watercraft's driver. "The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," an insider told Daily Mail.

The informant revealed that there have been "complaints from people who witnessed" the nudity, adding, "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency, which is punishable by an administrative sanction" and "any breaches are severely punished."

Meanwhile, the Australian architect's pals were allegedly "extremely concerned" about the pair's increasingly bizarre behavior. A source recently revealed to Daily Mail that the controversial rapper blocked the communication between Bianca and her friends. "Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]," a so-called friend of Bianca shared.

The insider added, "Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut." The friend also claimed that "it's so scary" because Bianca has "no one" in her life right now.

