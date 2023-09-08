 

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

In a new interview, the 'Uncut Gems' actress addresses the criticism for her barely-there outfit at Naomi X PrettyLittleThing launching event during New York Fashion Week.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox caught wind of the backlash over her daring look at New York Fashion Week. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Uncut Gems" actress addressed the criticism for her outfit, which only consisted of a chain bra with metal pasties and chain bottoms.

"I got in trouble for that one," Julia said in the interview published on Thursday, September 7. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why?' It's just my body.' "

The model then wondered, "Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, 'What the heck!' "

Julia landed in hot water after she left so little to the imagination while attending the launch of PrettyLittleThing's collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell on Tuesday. The mom of one flaunted her toned physique while walking the red carpet outside Cipriani Downtown in a small metal bra and panty set that barely covered her assets.

She added a little touch of modesty by rocking a floor-length black leather trench coat from Naomi's collection and matching black leather boots. She, however, left the coat unbuttoned as if she wanted to showcase her risque choice of attire.

As for her makeup look, the former girlfriend of Kanye West opted for her go-to gothic look. She sported chrome eyeshadow and black lip color to match her bold style. She let her fiery red tresses cascade past her breasts.

In the new interview, which took place in New York City at Victoria's Secret event in celebration of The Tour '23 on Wednesday, Julia noted that his choice of style for that day was "pretty tame." The actress wore a strapless semi-sheer silver dress and gothic black angel wings. She additionally had a dark mullet hairstyle. "We're rocking a mullet today because I think Fashion Week is a mullet - it's business in the front, party in the back," she explained.

While Julia tended to go crazy for her look while attending fashion events, she revealed that her at-home wear is much more casual. "If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it's literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides. It's not this," she said while laughing. "That's kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous."

She also talked about being one of the new faces taking to the Victoria's Secret runway this year. "I'm really happy about it. I grew up wearing Victoria's Secret and stealing the underwear and bras, but that's the old me," Julia divulged. "Now I get it for free! Still not paying, take notes."

