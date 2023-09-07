Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoying 'Fun' Relationship After Going Public

Instagram/Cover Images/KIKA Press Celebrity

According to a new report, the 26-year-old reality TV star and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee are totally smitten with each other as he 'makes Kylie happy.'

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are currently enjoying a passionate relationship. According to a new report, the reality TV star and the actor are totally smitten with each other as they have "off the charts" chemistry.

An insider told Us Weekly that the new couple had a "really close connection." The source continued revealing that the 26-year-old cosmetic mogul and the 27-year-old "Dune" star try to "make as much time for each other" as possible despite their "incredibly busy schedules."

Echoing the sentiment, another source told PEOPLE that the pair's relationship is "fun and uncomplicated." The insider spilled, "They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids."

Of the "Call Me by Your Name" actor, the informant added, "He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy."

Kylie and Timothee, who have been romantically linked since April, decided to go public with their romance at the final Los Angeles stop on Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance World Tour" over the weekend. In some viral videos from their concert date, the pair didn't shy away from packing on PDA while enjoying the Grammy winner's performances.

While hanging out in the VIP section, the pair could be seen making out as their arms were wrapped around each other. The couple was allegedly holding each other close all night while sharing sweet kisses.

Interestingly, Kylie's ex and baby daddy Travis Scott (II) was also among the crowd at the show. "The Kardashians" star and the "SICKO MODE" rapper share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months, together.

Prior to their first public sighting, Kylie and Timothee were rumored to have split. The speculations, however, were quick to get debunked as a source insisted at the time that they're still an item.

