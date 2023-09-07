 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub
Cover Images/Instagram/Kyle Rover
Celebrity

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 25-year-old Italian model are photographed sharing a passionate kiss at the nightclub, where they party until 4:30 A.M.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid who? Leonardo DiCaprio has seemingly moved on from his on-and-off relationship with the former Victoria's Secret model by dating another model. The Hollywood actor and Italian beauty Vittoria Ceretti appear to be officially an item now as they have been spotted making out during a night out.

The pair were seen packing on the PDA at the Hi Ibiza nightclub during one of their recent outings. In photos circulating online, the pair were caught passionately locking lips. They were gazing lovingly into each other's eyes before kissing in the early hours of the morning.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 25-year-old model were also seen dancing up against the wall inside the Spanish venue, where they partied until 4:30 A.M. The grainy pictures were reportedly taken some time last month.

  Editors' Pick

Leo sported his usual black baseball cap and matching T-shirt for the EDM-themed party, while Vittoria went on full party mode in a sparkly one-shoulder top. She had her dark hair tied in a ponytail.

It's unclear when Leonardo and Vittoria met for the first time, but they were previously seen together in France in late May, around the same time his film "Killers of the Flower Moon" was premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

The duo were also spotted on an ice cream date on August 22 in California. They seemed to be in good spirits as they were pictured grabbing a sweet treat in the upscale enclave of Santa Barbara. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star was seen taking an iced latte for the road, while the catwalk beauty opted for a cone.

Vittoria appears to have separated from her husband, Tales of Us DJ Matteo Milleri a.k.a. Anyma. In a June 12 TikTok video, she casually dropped the news as she played a roulette game predicting what her ex looks like. "Genuinely shocked because this is him. Also if you see this, you know I still adore you T," she commented on the result.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoying 'Fun' Relationship After Going Public
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Low-Key Ice Cream Date With Married Model Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Low-Key Ice Cream Date With Married Model Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Alec Baldwin and More Attend Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Alec Baldwin and More Attend Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Neelam Gill Insists She Isn't Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame' Amid Dating Rumors

Neelam Gill Insists She Isn't Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame' Amid Dating Rumors

Latest News
Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce
  • Sep 07, 2023

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'
  • Sep 07, 2023

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'

Whoopi Goldberg to Be Back 'Really Soon' After Contracting COVID-19
  • Sep 07, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg to Be Back 'Really Soon' After Contracting COVID-19

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoying 'Fun' Relationship After Going Public
  • Sep 07, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoying 'Fun' Relationship After Going Public

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub
  • Sep 07, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce
  • Sep 07, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023