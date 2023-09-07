Whoopi Goldberg to Be Back 'Really Soon' After Contracting COVID-19

Instagram TV

Sharing updates on the 'Sister Act' star is Joy Behar, Whoopi's fellow co-host on 'The View', who shares that she's doing 'very well' after testing positive for the virus.

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg is "doing very well" despite contracting COVID-19. The 67-year-old star had to miss out on her usual slot hosting "The View" on Tuesday, September 9 after testing positive for the virus but now her co-host Joy Behar has explained that she is at the "tail end" of the illness and should be back on screen soon.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "She's at the tail end of it. So, she should be back really soon. I hear she's doing very well. A lot of people are getting it again."

Joy first announced that her co-host would not be making an appearance when the latest season of the show premiered earlier this week. The 80-year-old shared, "As you can see, Whoopi is not here, she has COVID. Yes, it's back, it's back, but she's on the mend, she's on the tail end, and she'll probably be back this week. But, sorry she's not here, for those of you that were looking forward to seeing her."

The 'Sister Act' star first appeared on the panel the chat show in 2007 and has served as an anchor of the series since. Meanwhile, Joy is one of the longest-serving panelists on 'The View' and appeared as an original member of the lineup when the show premiered in 1997 but was "kicked out" for a mere two years and claimed that bosses of the programme "begged" her to come back.

She said, "I just keep on like a boomerang. This is the 27th year but I was fired for two years; I have to be truthful, honest and accurate. For two years they kicked my butt out of here and then begged me to come back!"

