Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Low-Key Ice Cream Date With Married Model Vittoria Ceretti
Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor is photographed stepping out with the 25-year-old Italian model in Santa Barbara, California to grab a sweet treat.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is trying to keep his cool for the summer with the companion of a young model. The Hollywood actor has sparked dating rumors anew after he's spotted out and about with Vittoria Ceretti.

On Tuesday, August 22, the pair stepped out for an ice cream date in California. They seemed to be in good spirits as they were pictured grabbing a sweet treat in the upscale enclave of Santa Barbara. The Oscar winner was seen taking an iced latte for the road, while the Italian beauty opted for a cone.

For the outing, the 48-year-old actor seemingly tried to go under the radar by wearing a face mask and a baseball hat to cover his face. He opted for a casual look in a white T-shirt and cargo shorts as well as gray sneakers.

Vittoria matched her rumored boyfriend's style in a white long-sleeve crew neck. She also donned a pair of black athletic shorts and a tight black T-shirt underneath. The Italian beauty shielded her eyes with a pair of dark shades and wore her raven tresses down in loose waves. She added a pop of color with a blue purse and pale green running shoes.

It's unclear when Leonardo and Vittoria met for the first time, but they were previously seen together in France in late May, around the same time his film "Killers of the Flower Moon" was premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

Their outing comes just several months after Vittoria separated from her husband, Tales of Us DJ Matteo Milleri a.k.a. Anyma. In a June 12 TikTok video, she casually dropped the news as she played a roulette game predicting what her ex looks like. "Genuinely shocked because this is him. Also if you see this, you know I still adore you T," she commented on the result.

The 25-year-old catwalk beauty was last seen with the New York-born Italian musician in late December 2022. The two tied the knot in 2020.

