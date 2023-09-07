 

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Levitating' hitmaker and the 42-year-old French filmmaker 'are very happy' as they are always trying to spend as much time as they can together despite their busy work schedules.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is "getting pretty serious" with Romain Gavraz. The 28-year-old pop star was first linked to French filmmaker Romain, 42, in February and now an insider close to the pair has claimed that the new couple are trying to spend as much time as they can together despite their busy work schedules.

A source told Us Weekly that they're "always laughing" and "constantly showing physical affection while trying to spend every moment together that they can." The source continued, "Things are getting pretty serious and both are very happy."

Despite this, the "Dance the Night" hitmaker, who previously dated model Anwar Hadid and chef Isaac Carew, recently admitted that she learned to keep "certain aspects" of her life private since finding fame. She told Vogue France, "In the beginning, I wanted to believe that I had to be the same person at home and on stage. Now, I've learned to keep certain aspects of myself for my inner circle."

  Editors' Pick

"There's the Dua who is chill at home, then in the media, there's this exaggerated version of myself who is also called Dua, and who gives it her all on stage," she added. Asked which version she prefers, Dua replied, "A mix of both! Because this doubleness allows me to maintain a normal life."

"When I have a professional meeting, I switch to 'Dua Lipa Music Career' mode, but right after I can also meet my friends in 'Private Dua' mode, and put all the rest to the side," she explained. "These two sides help me stay grounded."

The "Levitating" singer was born and raised in London, but her family is from the Balkans, and the pop star previously claimed that it's still a "big part" of her identity.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub
Related Posts
Dua Lipa Finds Online Dating 'Unsexy'

Dua Lipa Finds Online Dating 'Unsexy'

Dua Lipa Admits She's Not Ready to Have Children

Dua Lipa Admits She's Not Ready to Have Children

Dua Lipa Reveals Why She Feels 'Scared' to Be a Woman

Dua Lipa Reveals Why She Feels 'Scared' to Be a Woman

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private

Latest News
New 'Ahsoka' Poster Spoils Episode Four's Highly-Anticipated Cameo
  • Sep 07, 2023

New 'Ahsoka' Poster Spoils Episode Four's Highly-Anticipated Cameo

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat
  • Sep 07, 2023

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Lawsuit Over Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Wedding Settled
  • Sep 07, 2023

Lawsuit Over Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Wedding Settled

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Head to Finals in Qualifiers 3 Results Show
  • Sep 07, 2023

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Head to Finals in Qualifiers 3 Results Show

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack
  • Sep 07, 2023

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Noel Gallagher Banned from Driving Car for 6 Months
  • Sep 07, 2023

Noel Gallagher Banned from Driving Car for 6 Months

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Lightskin Keisha Shows Off Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement

Lightskin Keisha Shows Off Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement