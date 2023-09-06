'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

NBC TV

The new outing features two Golden Buzzer acts, Mzansi Youth Choir and singer/pianist Putri Ariani, and other 9 contestants performing in front of the judges in hope of being sent to the Finals.

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" returned for Qualifiers 3 in the Tuesday, September 5 episode. The new outing featured two Golden Buzzer acts, South Africa's Mzansi Youth Choir and singer/pianist Putri Ariani, and other 9 contestants performing in front of the judges in hope of being sent to the Finals.

Kicking off the night was Warrior Squad. Stepping up the danger with high-risk tricks never seen before on "AGT", the group launched a few members from a swing, flying high through the air before forming a human pyramid. Howie Mandel loved it, calling them "a human water fountain." Heidi Klum was also impressed as she said, "I know this show just started, but they're definitely a highlight."

Also attempting to stun everyone was magician Trigg Watson. Sofia Vergara praised him for creating a trick she had never seen before. Simon Cowell, meanwhile, said that Trigg's presentation is "a bit annoying," though the trick was clever. As for Howie, he pointed out that the middle of the act was "boring."

Following it up was Ohio native Summer Rios, who performed "Control" by Zoe Wees. Sofia noted she sounded "beautiful," while Simon said the performance felt "over-produced." Howie acknowledged that Summer did her best and Heidi thought she "nailed it."

Phil Wright & Parent Jam performed next. Howie pressed his red X button, saying that while they should be "all over the nation," it's not a $1 million act worthy of a show in Vegas. Heidi called their performance "endearing" and "beautiful to watch," while Sofia wasn't convinced that much.

Later, violinist Philip Bowen hit the stage. Howie said people love watching a man "fiddle with himself." Heidi loved Philip's energy and Sofia thought he's a "great entertainer." Simon noted that Philip has a "great personality."

Up next was Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa who were interestingly singing "Everywhere" by Fleetwood Mac. Sofia claimed she got goosebumps, while Heidi felt "good vibes" from them. Simon and Howie echoed the sentiment as they called the group "spectacular" and "so magnetic."

Tap dancer Justin Jackson also impressed the judges later that night. Sofia said that he managed to make "something so difficult look so simple." Simon called him talented even though he doesn't find tap dancing interesting. As for Howie, he wasn't sure if Justin's performance was enough to send him to the Finals.

MOS, the Japanese brass band, later took the stage and wowed everyone with their performance. Simon loved it and Howie said, "They performed their brasses off." Comedian Barry Brewer Jr. performed next, but it wasn't that smooth sailing. Simon said he liked his first audition better and Heidi echoed the sentiment.

Aerialist and sword swallower Herwan Legaillard then convinced Howie that he should be in the Finals. Simon also raved about Herwan, saying that he brought his "A game." As for Heidi, she called Herwan her favorite act of the night.

Rounding out the night was Putri Ariana, who earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon. The Indonesian singer opted to sing "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2 for the night and Simon was rendered speechless. Sofia claimed she's never heard anything more beautiful in her life. Heidi likened Putri's voice to the voice of an angel, while Howie dubbed the performance "perfection."

The results of Qualifiers 3 will be revealed in the Wednesday, September 6 episode.

