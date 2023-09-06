 

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3
NBC
TV

The new outing features two Golden Buzzer acts, Mzansi Youth Choir and singer/pianist Putri Ariani, and other 9 contestants performing in front of the judges in hope of being sent to the Finals.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" returned for Qualifiers 3 in the Tuesday, September 5 episode. The new outing featured two Golden Buzzer acts, South Africa's Mzansi Youth Choir and singer/pianist Putri Ariani, and other 9 contestants performing in front of the judges in hope of being sent to the Finals.

Kicking off the night was Warrior Squad. Stepping up the danger with high-risk tricks never seen before on "AGT", the group launched a few members from a swing, flying high through the air before forming a human pyramid. Howie Mandel loved it, calling them "a human water fountain." Heidi Klum was also impressed as she said, "I know this show just started, but they're definitely a highlight."

Also attempting to stun everyone was magician Trigg Watson. Sofia Vergara praised him for creating a trick she had never seen before. Simon Cowell, meanwhile, said that Trigg's presentation is "a bit annoying," though the trick was clever. As for Howie, he pointed out that the middle of the act was "boring."

Following it up was Ohio native Summer Rios, who performed "Control" by Zoe Wees. Sofia noted she sounded "beautiful," while Simon said the performance felt "over-produced." Howie acknowledged that Summer did her best and Heidi thought she "nailed it."

Phil Wright & Parent Jam performed next. Howie pressed his red X button, saying that while they should be "all over the nation," it's not a $1 million act worthy of a show in Vegas. Heidi called their performance "endearing" and "beautiful to watch," while Sofia wasn't convinced that much.

Later, violinist Philip Bowen hit the stage. Howie said people love watching a man "fiddle with himself." Heidi loved Philip's energy and Sofia thought he's a "great entertainer." Simon noted that Philip has a "great personality."

  Editors' Pick

Up next was Mzansi Youth Choir from South Africa who were interestingly singing "Everywhere" by Fleetwood Mac. Sofia claimed she got goosebumps, while Heidi felt "good vibes" from them. Simon and Howie echoed the sentiment as they called the group "spectacular" and "so magnetic."

Tap dancer Justin Jackson also impressed the judges later that night. Sofia said that he managed to make "something so difficult look so simple." Simon called him talented even though he doesn't find tap dancing interesting. As for Howie, he wasn't sure if Justin's performance was enough to send him to the Finals.

MOS, the Japanese brass band, later took the stage and wowed everyone with their performance. Simon loved it and Howie said, "They performed their brasses off." Comedian Barry Brewer Jr. performed next, but it wasn't that smooth sailing. Simon said he liked his first audition better and Heidi echoed the sentiment.

Aerialist and sword swallower Herwan Legaillard then convinced Howie that he should be in the Finals. Simon also raved about Herwan, saying that he brought his "A game." As for Heidi, she called Herwan her favorite act of the night.

Rounding out the night was Putri Ariana, who earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon. The Indonesian singer opted to sing "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2 for the night and Simon was rendered speechless. Sofia claimed she's never heard anything more beautiful in her life. Heidi likened Putri's voice to the voice of an angel, while Howie dubbed the performance "perfection."

The results of Qualifiers 3 will be revealed in the Wednesday, September 6 episode.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner

'Weird' 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot From 'The Last of Us' Showrunner in the Works at Disney
Related Posts
'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Move to Season 18 Finals in 2nd Live Results Show

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Move to Season 18 Finals in 2nd Live Results Show

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show

Howie Mandel Jokes Sofia Vergara Is Looking for Love on 'America's Got Talent'

Howie Mandel Jokes Sofia Vergara Is Looking for Love on 'America's Got Talent'

Latest News
'Weird' 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot From 'The Last of Us' Showrunner in the Works at Disney
  • Sep 06, 2023

'Weird' 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot From 'The Last of Us' Showrunner in the Works at Disney

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3
  • Sep 06, 2023

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner
  • Sep 06, 2023

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner

Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video
  • Sep 06, 2023

Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video

Halle Bailey Hails Boyfriend DDG Her 'First Deep, Deep Real Love'
  • Sep 06, 2023

Halle Bailey Hails Boyfriend DDG Her 'First Deep, Deep Real Love'

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday
  • Sep 06, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Most Read
'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
TV

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

'One Piece' Live-Action Series Showrunner Reveals Most Controversial Changes Made From Manga

'One Piece' Live-Action Series Showrunner Reveals Most Controversial Changes Made From Manga

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

Robbie Williams Reflects on 'Detrimental' Side to His Fame in Docu-Series

Robbie Williams Reflects on 'Detrimental' Side to His Fame in Docu-Series

Aaron Paul Doesn't Get a Penny From 'Breaking Bad' Streams

Aaron Paul Doesn't Get a Penny From 'Breaking Bad' Streams

Olivia Rodrigo Weighs in on 'The Idol'

Olivia Rodrigo Weighs in on 'The Idol'

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3

'AGT' Recap: 11 Acts Hope to Impress Judges in Qualifiers 3