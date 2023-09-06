 

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

Going to the theme park in California for a family day out, the 'Put It on Da Floor' raptress and the Migos rapper are spotted smiling from ear-to-ear during a fun roller coaster ride together.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Offset have had a blast during a day out with their family. Celebrating their son Wave turning 2 years old, the "Put It on Da Floor" raptress and the Migos rapper enjoyed a number of rides together at Disneyland.

On Monday, September 4, the 30-year-old raptress and her 31-year-old husband were caught on camera going for several fun rides, including the Thunder Mountain roller coaster, at the theme park in California. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen smiling and laughing while he was putting both of his hands up in the air in the middle of the ride.

Cardi B and Offset Photo

Cardi B and Offset had a blast at Disneyland, California to celebrate their son Wave turning 2 years old.

During the fun day out, the power couple was joined by the birthday boy, their 5-year-old daughter Kulture and his older children, 13-year-old Jordan, 8-year-old Kody as well as 8-year-old Kalea, from his previous relationships. A group of friends and other family members were also spotted in attendance. In addition, the two hired two tour guides, three Disneyland security team members and four of their own safety guards.

For the special occasion, Cardi opted to go bold with her hair which was long and colored in bright red. She seemed to have channeled Ariel's look from "The Little Mermaid" movie. She styled her locks in loose waves and parted the bangs to the side.

  Editors' Pick

The "I Like It" spitter sported an unbuttoned white Polo shirt and paired it with a long black skirt that had a knee-high slit on one of her legs. She also put on a pair of long white socks, all-white Nikes Air Force sneakers and huge hoop earrings to complete the look. To match her hair, she carried a red Hermes Birkin bag.

In the meantime, Offset went with a darker-colored get-up. The hip-hop artist sported a long-sleeved black jacket that came with a silver zipper on its front side, a pair of long gray jeans with black and purple cross patterns and glossy black lace-up leather boots. He accessorized with a golden wrist watch and a pair of sparkling earrings.

That same day, Offset paid a sweet tribute to his son Wave via Instagram Story. In the snap, the 2-year-old boy was sitting on a baby stroller wearing an all-white get-up. The spitter exclaimed over the photo, "Big wave turned 2."

Offset and Cardi B Instagram Stories

Offset and Cardi B paid tribute to Wave on their respective Instagram Stories.

Giving a similar yet different take was Cardi who uploaded a picture of Wave on her own Instagram Story. She released a photo of the mother and son duo. She could be seen cradling him in her arms. Over the snap, she penned, "My baby 2."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Vows to 'Enter the Workforce' Amid Divorce
Related Posts
Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Cardi B to Sue Troll for Allegedly Making Fake Evidences of Offset Cheating

Cardi B to Sue Troll for Allegedly Making Fake Evidences of Offset Cheating

Cardi B Gets Frantic Over L.A. Earthquake

Cardi B Gets Frantic Over L.A. Earthquake

Latest News
Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner
  • Sep 06, 2023

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner

Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video
  • Sep 06, 2023

Tom Brady Trolled Over Too Much Botox in New NFL Video

Halle Bailey Hails Boyfriend DDG Her 'First Deep, Deep Real Love'
  • Sep 06, 2023

Halle Bailey Hails Boyfriend DDG Her 'First Deep, Deep Real Love'

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday
  • Sep 06, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Enjoy Rides at Disneyland on Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Vows to 'Enter the Workforce' Amid Divorce
  • Sep 06, 2023

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Vows to 'Enter the Workforce' Amid Divorce

Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets
  • Sep 06, 2023

Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets

Most Read
Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday
Celebrity

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle