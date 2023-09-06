Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets

Instagram Celebrity

Months after calling it quits with Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old The 1975 frontman is spotted making out with the influencer during a stroll around New York City.

AceShowbiz - Matty Healy has apparently found new love after splitting from Taylor Swift. The 1975 frontman was spotted making out with influencer Gabbriette Bechtel during a stroll around New York City on Monday, September 4.

Photos obtained by Page Six saw the pair locking lips at just about every corner they stopped while out and about in the city. They seemed to be completely smitten with each other as they walked the streets hand in hand and cozied up to each other.

In one snap, Matty and Gabbriette also packed on PDA while waiting for their food at a restaurant. The latter wrapped her hands around the 34-year-old musician, who rocked an all-black ensemble for the day outing. His outfit consisted of a black tee, fitted jeans and combat-style sneakers.

As for Gabriette, she flaunted her tattoos in a black tank top, a gray skirt and knee-high black boots. She also had an oversized black bag and a black belt around her waist.

Matty's new fling came on the heels of his high-profile relationship with Taylor. They were first romantically linked in early May, but reportedly called it quits in June. According to Deuxmoi, the pair might not be really over because they were never dating to begin with, adding that their fling was "not a committed relationship."

"It was hard and fast and not a committed relationship right off the hop. He's on tour in Europe and she's touring the US. Logistical problems at the moment.... People are nutso," a source wrote in a DM sent to the gossip blog at the time. The outlet also noted that Taylor and Matty will probably "hook up again in the future."

Matty, meanwhile, isn't the only one who has moved on. Recently, it was rumored that Taylor is dating another actor. On Monday, September 4, Deuxmoi posted a claim by a follower who said, "Taylor Swift is dating another actor and that's why she's in LA so much again."

"Are you telling us or asking us lol. Because if you're asking yes, I would belive [sic] that," the gossip account responded, seemingly affirming the statement. The identity of the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's alleged new beau is still unknown.

