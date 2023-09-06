 

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years
The Cash Money Records founder is among the first to greet the founding member of Hot Boys when he's freed after serving 11 years of a 14-year prison sentence.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - B.G. has finally regained his freedom. The founding member of Cash Money Record's popular '90s rap group Hot Boys has been released from prison and Birdman was there to welcome him home.

B.G., whose name stands for Baby Gangsta, was released on Tuesday, September 5 after serving 11 years of a 14-year prison sentence for gun possession and witness tampering. The Cash Money Records founder was among the first to greet him upon his release.

During a live stream on Birdman's Instagram account, the record executive picked up his New Orleands comrade. The two shared a big hug. The member of the hip-hop duo Big Tymers also brought some gifts for B.G., who looked overwhelmed with emotions.

A few days prior, B.G. shared a post on his 43rd birthday marking his last birthday in prison. Looking forward to his post-prison life, he penned on Sunday, "After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It's my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I'm celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I'm living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY."

"The main focus, is to stay focused," he shared. "I'm not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on."

"I'm getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS," he went declaring, before concluding, "All the Real1's I'll see y'all at the top, All you fake 1's I'll hear your echo from the bottom. #HappyGDay to ME."

B.G. was arrested in 2009 during a traffic stop where cops discovered three guns inside his vehicle, two of them stolen. Two years later, he entered a guilty plea deal for two counts of firearm possession and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

B.G. Formed Hot Boys in 1997 with Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk as the other members. Together, they enjoyed success with their 1999 platinum album "Guerrilla Warfare" released under Cash Money. The group disbanded in 2001 when B.G. Juvenile and Turk left Cash Money.

