 

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split
The 'Cruel Summer' songstress, who has not been romantically linked to anyone after ending her brief fling with The 1975 frontman, is believed to be seeing someone in Los Angeles.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift may be in Los Angeles a lot these days for a personal reason. Word on the street is that the country-turned-pop superstar is dating another actor, several months following her split from Matty Healy.

The news was first shared by Deuxmoi. On Monday, September 4, the celebrity gossip account posted a claim by a follower who said, "Taylor Swift is dating another actor and that's why she's in LA so much again."

Seemingly affirming the statement, the gossip account replied, "Are you telling us or asking us lol. Because if you're asking yes, I would belive [sic] that." There is no word on the actor who is said to be in a relationship with Taylor though.

Deuxmoi shared latest update on Taylor Swift's love life.

Taylor was last known in a relationship with Matty. Their relationship was first exposed in early May, but in June the two reportedly called it quits. Deuxmoi reported at the time that the pair might not be really over because they were never dating to begin with, describing their brief fling as "not a committed relationship."

"It was hard and fast and not a committed relationship right off the hop. He's on tour in Europe and she's touring the US. Logistical problems at the moment.... People are nutso,"a source wrote in a DM sent to the outlet.

The gossip blog further stressed that Taylor and Matty "aren't in the same country right now so they aren't hanging out but maybe they'll hook up again in the future."

In July, rumor floated on the Internet that the Grammy Award-winning artist and the British rocker might rekindle their romance. However, the news was soon debunked, with a source allegedly close to the situation characterizing the story as completely false.

Prior to his brief romance with The 1975 frontman, Taylor was in a longtime relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. The two began dating in September 2016, but broke up earlier this year after six years together.

