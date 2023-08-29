Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The Russian model and the 'American Sniper' actor are seen getting touchy-feely during their family trip to Italy with their 6-year-old daughter Lea de Seine.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk is staying close with her ex Bradley Cooper amid her romance rumors with Tom Brady. The model has been vacationing together with her former partner during which they were caught getting touchy-feely.

The former lovers took their 6-year-old daughter Lea de Seine on a family vacation in Spain. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Russian beauty and the Hollywood actor were seen getting cozy as they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

In some of the snaps, Bradley was giving Irina his hand to help her get on the boat and putting a protective arm around her waist while on the dock. They were all smiles during the boat ride. At one point, the 48-year-old actor/director appeared to be carrying Irina's purse. He was also sitting next to her during lunch.

Irina first spilled about her vacation with Bradley via her social media posts. On Sunday, August 27, the model unleashed a series of steamy snaps from her end-of-summer holiday. In the images, she posed topless on a rocky terrain along a waterfront.

Irina didn't include Bradley in the post, but she uploaded a picture of the actor on her Instagram Story. In the image, the "A Star Is Born" star went shirtless while lying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location of Irina's steamy photo shoot.

Irina, who dated Bradley from 2015 until 2019, has been romantically linked to Tom after they were seen chatting at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's star-studded wedding in May. In July, Tom and Irina were spotted together in Los Angeles where she reportedly had a sleepover at his house. The former NFL star was also pictured rubbing her cheek in his car.

It was later uncovered that the lovebirds also had a secret NYC date a week earlier. The former athlete and the catwalk beauty had a "private and ensconced" dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca before she visited him in L.A.

Earlier this month, the two were believed to have spent a weekend "holed up" inside The Twenty Two hotel in the Mayfair area. Following their secret rendezvous in London, PEOPLE reported that the 37-year-old model is "impressed with Tom." A source told the outlet, "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him."

You can share this post!