 

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'A Star Is Born' actor/director and the catwalk beauty, who were recently photographed getting cozy during the Italian trip, reportedly travel together with their six-year-old daughter Lea because it's their child's wish.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk "are friendly and get along" with each other. The 48-year-old model and Irina, 37, have a six-year-old daughter together called Lea, and the former couple, who has recently been spotted in Italy, is determined to do whatever they can to make their daughter happy.

A source told PEOPLE, "The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone. Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy."

  Editors' Pick

Bradley and Irina were together from 2015 until 2019, and they've managed to maintain a healthy relationship since their breakup. The model previously opened up about their co-parenting dynamic in an essay for Harper's Bazaar, revealing that they'd been teaching their daughter about kindness.

The brunette beauty, who previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, wrote in the essay, "We're teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we're like, 'Just remember kindness and love.' So I think that's what true beauty is. It's not about putting on masks, putting on make-up, brushing your hair, putting on nice clothes."

Irina also confessed to being scared of the potential influence of social media. However, she's determined to instil good "values" in her daughter. The model-turned-actress explained, "With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Claps Back at Criticism Over Her New Song's Demonic Artwork

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes
Related Posts
Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'

Bradley Cooper Reflects on His Past Addiction, Insists 'It Had Nothing to Do With Fame'

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports

Bradley Cooper Wants Tom Brady to 'Get Lost' Amid Irina Shayk Dating Reports

Bradley Cooper 'Bothered' by Ex Irina Shayk's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper 'Bothered' by Ex Irina Shayk's Rumored Romance With Tom Brady

Latest News
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'
  • Aug 30, 2023

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'

'Bachelorette' Alum Lee Elliot Shares Unflattering Photo of Wife Georgia Love on Her 35th Birthday
  • Aug 30, 2023

'Bachelorette' Alum Lee Elliot Shares Unflattering Photo of Wife Georgia Love on Her 35th Birthday

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Kim Kardashian Is 'Embarrassed' by ex Kanye West and Bianca Censori's NSFW Acts in Italy
  • Aug 30, 2023

Kim Kardashian Is 'Embarrassed' by ex Kanye West and Bianca Censori's NSFW Acts in Italy

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth Hold Hands in New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Photo
  • Aug 30, 2023

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth Hold Hands in New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Photo

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes
  • Aug 30, 2023

Report: Disney+ to Develop Season 2 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Post-Strikes

Most Read
Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage
Celebrity

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Halle Berry on Ageing: 'I'm Going Down Fighting'

Halle Berry on Ageing: 'I'm Going Down Fighting'

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

LL Cool J's 'Mystery Man' Remark Explained After Jay-Z Diss Speculation

Raven-Symone Reveals She Donned Diaper to Barack Obama's Inauguration Ball

Raven-Symone Reveals She Donned Diaper to Barack Obama's Inauguration Ball