'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Vows to Support Lindsay Hubbard After Carl Radke Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Summer House' star subtly hints that she is standing by Lindsay after the latter was blindsided by her fiance's decision to call off their engagement.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Danielle Olivera has vowed to support Lindsay Hubbard. Upon learning that her female co-star broke up with fiance Carl Radke, the "Summer House" star publicly showed that she is standing by Lindsay.

On Monday, September 4, the 34-year-old reality TV star subtly hinted that she is on Lindsay's team following her shocking split from Carl. In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring a short clip from 2008's movie "Sex and the City", she wrote, "Just call me Charlotte from now on."

Danielle Olivera subtly reacted to Lindsay Hubbard breaking up with her fiance Carl Radke.

The video, which was uploaded by fan account Queens of Bravo, featured Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw, who were portrayed by actor Chris Noth and actress Sarah Jessica Parker respectively, following his one-sided decision to cancel their marriage on their wedding day.

Carrie could be seen chasing after Big in the middle of a busy street in New York City after his unexpected decision. At that time, he was attempting to apologize to her. In the meantime, she could not accept it and hit him with her bouquet of flowers. "I knew you would do this," Carrie said while crying. "I am humiliated!"

The clip went on to show two of her friends, including Charlotte York who was played by Kristin Davis, pulling her away from Big. Later on, he tried to follow the three before Charlotte shouted at him, "No!" and pointed her finger at his face from a distance.

Over the footage, the fan account noted, "This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded." The fan went on to write in the caption of the post, "We'll let you spot who we think Danielle is."

Danielle's subtle response to Lindsay and Carl's split came a few days after the engaged couple shocked the public with news of their separation. He reportedly "blindsided" her by making a one-sided decision to call it quits while filming season 8 of the "Summer House".

Following the shocking news, Lindsay reportedly received heartwarming support from her fellow cast members. "The women of 'Summer House' are rallying behind Lindsay and showing support to her after Carl called off their engagement," a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier in September.

"Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences and some have spent time with her," the source continued. "Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon. Lindsay didn't see the breakup coming and is completely devastated."

You can share this post!