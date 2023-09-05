 

Shakira Takes Her Kids to Jet Ski Outing on Labor Day

Shakira Takes Her Kids to Jet Ski Outing on Labor Day
The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker and her two kids Milan and Sasha, whom she shares with ex Gerard Pique, were photographed having fun jet skiing in Miami on Labor Day.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira is on her mom duties. The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker and her two kids Milan and Sasha, whom she shares with ex Gerard Pique, were photographed having fun jet skiing in Miami on Labor Day.

During the Monday, September 4 outing, the Columbian singer was seen showcasing her skills while riding the motor jet through the water. Her two sons, meanwhile, held onto her for dear life as they sat behind her.

Shakira made sure they were safe during their little jet ski excursion as they were all wearing life vests. The "Waka Waka" singer looked casual in a black T-shirt and a pair of red skirts. She protected herself from the scorching sun with sunglasses.

The star didn't seem to be joined by anyone during the outing, except for her kids and a jet ski instructor. It's rather interesting as she's been involved in dating rumors with several guys, including Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise, following her split from Gerard.

Most recently, Shakira and Drake were spotted leaving the same party in California. An eyewitness revealed to Daily Mail that the two musicians made their way out of a party in West Hollywood "within minutes of one another at 3:25 A.M." The 46-year-old singer and the 36-year-old Canadian spitter were caught on camera separately exiting the venue on Sunday, August 13.

Shakira was pictured donning a sleeveless orange halter neck top that came with a plunging neckline. She put on a pair of long blue wide leg jeans, white platform high heels and a small white shoulder bag. As for her hair, she let loose her curly long blonde hair and parted it in the middle. She seemed to be in good spirits during the outing as she gave a smile to the camera.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper, meanwhile, opted for a white T-shirt under a long-sleeved electric blue blazer. He also donned a pair of beige sneakers, clear glasses and long blue jeans that came with a number of small scrapes on it. He was seen carrying a glass of drink in one of his hands.

