Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Slam Beef Rumors After Awkward Red Carpet Interaction

The 'Riverdale' actress and the 'Sex Education' star were believed to be in a feud due to their awkward interaction on the red carpet of Armani Beauty dinner during Venice International Film Festival.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney have slammed rumors suggesting that they were feuding. After being speculated to have not been on good terms due to their awkward red carpet interaction, the "Riverdale" actress and the "Sex Education" star assured their fans that the rumors were false.

On Monday, September 4, Lili made use of Instagram Story to set the record straight on the matter. The 26-year-old star uploaded a selfie of her and Sydney. Over the snap, she noted, "We'll be over here if you need us." She tagged her pal's Instagram account as well.

Lili Reinhart shut down rumors suggesting that she is in a feud with Sydney Sweeney.

Not stopping there with her response to the beef speculations, Lili voiced her thoughts on the matter via X, formerly known as Twitter. "Stop making villains out of women every chance you get," she tweeted, seemingly making a reference to the feud rumors.

Lili Reinhart appeared to have responded to the false beef speculations via X.

Aside from Lili, Sydney appeared to have shut down the speculations. That same day, the actress reposted via Instagram Story a selfie of her and Lili that was originally released by the latter. In the snap, the two pals were smiling widely in front of the camera while sitting close next to each other during a boat ride in Venice.

Lili and Sydney sparked feud rumors after they had a red carpet interaction which appeared awkward. On Friday, September 1, Lili and Sydney, who were accompanied by their beaus Jack Martin and Jonathan Davino respectively, brushed shoulders at an Armani Beauty dinner during Venice International Film Festival.

At one point, Sydney approached Lili and other stars, including actor Lukas Gage, who were standing in front of a photo backdrop. Lili smiled back to joyful Sydney after greeting the former. However, Lili's facial expression appeared off once Sydney looked away to greet other attendees. In the meantime, Lukas was documented looking at Lili, seemingly anticipating her reaction to Sydney's arrival.

The interaction was filmed in a video which later went viral on TikTok. One of the platform users who released the footage wrote in the caption of the post, "POV: You meet the 'nice' person everyone likes but something feels off about them." Another user pointed out in the comments section, "I need to know the beef right now."

That same day, Lili and Sydney, along with their partners, were spotted arriving at Cipriani to attend the Miu Miu Women's Tales Committee party. Lili and her beau Jack were caught on camera holding hands behind Sydney and her fiance Jonathan. All four of them were all smiles throughout their arrival.

