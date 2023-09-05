Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Blueface has caught heat after missing the birth of his child with Chrisean Rock. Speaking out after his former girlfriend gave birth to their first child together, he refused to acknowledge his newborn son as he insisted that he "moved on" following his split from Chrisean three months ago.

"Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock," the rapper penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, September 4. He insisted, "I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it's time for you guys to move on to I'm with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I'm all about Jaidyn now."

"Please keep me an rock out the same conversation respect my BM #1 that's what it is an that's what it's gone be I will never go back to that I know what's best for me respectfully," the 26-year-old, who shares two children with Jaidyn, stressed.

Having been speaking highly of his baby mama Jaidyn, Blueface challenged his fans, "If you can find a picture with Jaidyn an another man online Inappropriately I'll give you 1k." When one user shared a screenshot of Jaidyn seemingly with a man who is not Blueface, the "Thotiana" hitmaker hit back, "This is a video play it thru big dog don't take a screenshot that's paid security guard helping her to her section."

"Jaidyn is the prize," he continued to gush in another tweet. Over on Instagram, he also shared pictures of him with Jaidyn.

Blueface was soon dragged online for not acknowledging his son with Chrisean, although paternity test has proven that he is indeed the father. "What's is Chrisean? Not your child either, the baby mother," one person replied to one of his tweets. The same person added while sharing a video of Chrisean in labor, "This here is your baby."

"You have got to be the most pettiest little boy in the world congrats to chrisean," another commented on his Instagram post. A disappointed fan wrote, "blue i don't even like you any more. i respected you until this! the baby is innocent! you can sit on social media and scream jaidyn but have yet to scream anything about your new born????" A fourth person claimed, "No man wants to miss the child's birth if they're a REAL MAN."

Chrisean has not responded to Blueface's tweets. She, instead, reminisced about her pregnancy as she shared on Tuesday a picture of her still rocking her baby bump and captioned it, "Ima miss that belly."

She previously explained why Blueface wasn't present when she gave birth to her baby boy on Sunday. "I simply ain't invite him I went to my city to have my child," she shared after the baby's arrival. "None of you weird a** ppl ain't finna be around my son I'm all he got I'ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything."

Chrisean welcomed her first child on Sunday, September 3 and live streamed the whole process. She named the baby Chrisean Malone after herself.

