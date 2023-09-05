 

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital

Pregnant Kourtney is doing fine as she is back home with her loved ones after visiting a hospital in Los Angeles with her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has returned "home and with the kids" after a trip to the hospital. The 44-year-old reality star - who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - is expecting a baby with her Blink-182 rock star husband Travis Barker, 47, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday, September 1, but an insider has claimed she is now on the mend.

"Kourtney is back home now with her kids. She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too," s source told People.

Little is known about what happened to "The Kardashians" star to warrant a trip to the hospital, but the couple - who tied the knot in May 2022 - were seen in images obtained by Page Six on Sunday walking out of the Los Angeles-area medical facility and into a black SUV.

His group said in a statement online on Friday, September 2, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Hours before the statement, the musician had posted pictures of a banner that said, "Together we pray" and of a prayer room at Glasgow airport.

His ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48, said she was "praying" for the rockstar and his wife after she heard the news. The model, who has kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Travis told photographers on Friday, "I don't know what's going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound - obviously that's important to me.

"Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it's a really big deal. I'm just praying that his immediate family - and the baby and Kourtney and everyone - is safe and OK."

