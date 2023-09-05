 

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Circus' singer is reportedly very picky about the endorsement deals she was offered on social media despite the hefty sums being promised by the companies.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has reportedly rejected a string of lucrative Instagram deals. The 41-year-old pop superstar amasses more than 40 million followers on the photo-sharing app but is said to have declined "big money" from companies eager for her to promote their products, according to TMZ.

The "...Baby One More Time" singer could potentially match the high earnings of fellow A-Listers like reality superstar Kim Kardashian - who is thought to rake in $1 million per single endorsement post - or Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, who is thought to take home $100,000 for a sponsored post.

But, the outlet went on to claim that Britney - who was paid a reported $50 million to endorse Pepsi in the early 2000s and has also worked with other big name brands like McDonald's and Skechers over the years - has said no to "several companies" because she "wasn't crazy" about the products she was being asked to endorse.

Some companies are said to have requested that they wanted her to participate in a photoshoot and make custom videos of herself actually using the product.

The "I'm a Slave 4 U" hitmaker - who announced last month she had split from husband Sam Asghari - is known for providing her followers with mysterious posts on a regular basis and in her latest update to the site, looked less-than-impressed in a video she shared of herself dancing to Kelis' "Trick Me" in a leopard print one-piece swimsuit and a push-up bra.

She sang along to a line in the chorus which states, "Might trick me once / I won't let you trick me twice." And she captioned her Instagram post, "My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! "How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!! (sic)"

The "Lucky" songstress posted another video over the weekend in which she whipped off her top while out riding a horse. She wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her riding bareback, "I had to take my top off in the f****** desert!!!" Britney then added, "I should have gone naked!!!"

The "Sometimes" singer wore only a cowboy hat, white jean shorts and a black choker necklace in the latest of her posts showing her nude.

