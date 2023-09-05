 

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life
The 78-year-old 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actress has accepted that she will never have children of her own, insisting that she is unfazed by people's opinions.

AceShowbiz - Dame Helen Mirren expresses no remorse about not having children. The 78-year-old actress has come to terms that it was not her destiny to have babies and she has "never had a moment of regret" about not having kids of her own.

"I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen but it never did, and I didn't care what people thought. I have never had a moment of regret about not having children," she said to America's Closer magazine.

Since 1997, Helen has been happily married to director Taylor Hackford, who had two children from previous marriages. The pair met when Hackford, 78, directed Mirren in 1985 musical drama "White Nights", but it was not love at first sight for the British actress.

The "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star said, "I didn't like him at all when I met him. He was 20 minutes late and I had a meeting and I turned up on time. I don't like being late. He's still not on time and it drives me crazy."

Meanwhile, Helen is embracing and wouldn't go back to being younger for anything. She said, "If someone said to me, 'I'm going to wave the magic wand and you'll be 25 again,' I would say no I don't want that. The reality is as you age your body changes but you learn so much with time."

