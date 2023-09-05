 

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single
Instagram
Music

Warner Music Central Europe have introduced Noonoonuri, a digital character who uses artificial intelligence-assisted voice, along with her first single titled 'Dominoes'.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Warner Music Central Europe have announced their first Artificial Intelligence-enhanced act. The digital character Noonoonuri has unleashed her debut single, "Dominoes" - which is based on a real singing voice but amended to give her own unique sound - in collaboration with the DJ Alle Farben, 38.

Made by a group of songwriters and musicians who will all get royalties and publishing rights like any other song would, the track has a video that features the character sporting SKIMS, the clothing brand of Kim Kardashian, 42.

Her creator Joerg Zuber - who styled the avatar in the video - thanked for the record giant for "believing" in the team's effort and dream. The 43-year-old graphic designer wrote underneath the music video after it was posted to Instagram, "After two years working so hard on this music project, we finally can share this incredible teamwork with world - thank you @warnermusic.de for believing in us #TheBeginning."

  Editors' Pick

Warner Music Central Europe enthused about the "long-standing digital character" and their excitement for people to find out more about her and all her future musical endeavours while denying was "AI-generated."

They said, "Noonoouri is a long-standing digital character who we've signed to a record deal. She's not AI-generated, though AI-assisted tech was used to help create her singing voice. Talented songwriters and musicians wrote and recorded her debut track Dominoes, and we can't wait for fans to discover it."

The music industry has been reckoning with the threat like copyright issues and possibilities like new sounds posed by the ever-increasing tech.

Last month, Blur's frontman Damon Albarn quipped that people are "gonna need more drugs to get through absurd AI." The 55-year-old rocker told the Sun newspaper, "It's absurd. Anyone who has so much time to sing songs through a Michael Buble filter and put them on the internet is a f****ing idiot. If the AIs are the future of music, we're gonna need better drugs to get us through it."

This came after the ex-Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, 67, told the Guardian, "Who's in charge and who's feeding the information and giving the guidelines to these artifices? What or where is the moral code? It has infiltrated young people's minds now to the point of total domination. What will this create?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp
Latest News
Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs
  • Sep 05, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single
  • Sep 05, 2023

Noonoonuri, First AI Music Act Signed by Major Label, Has Released Debut Single

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom
  • Sep 05, 2023

Gigi Hadid Becomes More Picky With Her Work After Becoming Mom

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour
  • Sep 05, 2023

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp
  • Sep 05, 2023

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' Following Trip to Hospital

Most Read
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge
Music

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows