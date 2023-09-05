 

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her
Instagram
Celebrity

Before eventually marrying Josh over the weekend, the former 'Glee' star never thought about settling down and initially turned him down when he asked her out.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Chenoweth had no time for romance when Josh Bryant asked her out. The former "West Wing" actress tied the knot with the 39-year-old musician over the weekend after first meeting in 2016 when Josh's band, Backroad Anthem, performed at Kristin's niece's wedding, but it took until two years later, after the same group entertained at the "Wicked" star's nephew's nuptials, for things to take a romantic turn.

"We had become friends by this time, and that's when he came on strong. Josh asked me where I was going to be playing next, and it was North Carolina. I said, 'I'm busy. I don't have time, da, da, da,' " Kristin recalled to People magazine.

  Editors' Pick

"And he shows up to the concert and that was it for me. I was never going to get married, I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed."

After tying the knot, the couple are looking forward to further building their relationship, both personally and professionally. The 55-year-old Broadway star said, "Josh has his own career outright, but I've kind of stole him away and he plays on a lot of my gigs with my band. I'm looking forward to making more music together. We live in New York, but we're also building a life in Nashville too. I'm so blessed to have this man. He's my rock."

Meanwhile, Josh fell for Kristin because of "her heart." He gushed, "Kristin has so many amazing qualities that I love and I could just go on and on. But one thing for sure, is her heart. From the first time we met, I could just see that in the way she treated people. And no matter what's going on in her life, she always makes time for everybody. She's my best friend."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Shows Picture From Her Disney Days That Hinted at Her Bisexuality

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life
Related Posts
Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing

Kristin Chenoweth Pays Tribute to Biological Mother Following Her Passing

Kristin Chenoweth 'Cracked Up' as Fans Confused Ariana Grande's Singing with Her Old Recording

Kristin Chenoweth 'Cracked Up' as Fans Confused Ariana Grande's Singing with Her Old Recording

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Put Off Their Wedding

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Put Off Their Wedding

Latest News
Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'
  • Sep 05, 2023

Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain
  • Sep 05, 2023

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life
  • Sep 05, 2023

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look in Sync During NYC Date Night
  • Sep 05, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Look in Sync During NYC Date Night

Most Read
Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'
Celebrity

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest