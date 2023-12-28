 

Helen Mirren Feels Good to Grow Her Grey Hair Since Society See It as 'Unacceptable Thing'

Helen Mirren Feels Good to Grow Her Grey Hair Since Society See It as 'Unacceptable Thing'
Celebrity

The 'Golda' actress enjoys going against the norm by refusing to dye or cut her grey hair because it's 'an unacceptable thing' for old women to have long grey hair.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Helen Mirren likes being a "rule breaker." The 78-year-old actress intentionally grew her grey hair long because she knows society views it as an "unacceptable" style for an older woman and she enjoys defying expectations.

"I've been at the forefront of letting your hair do its thing and not being a slave to having your roots done. For some people, that's great - I'm not making rules for anyone. I grew my hair long deliberately because I knew it was an unacceptable thing, old women with long grey hair. It's good to break the rules, isn't it? Just be a rule breaker, it's always a good idea," she said.

  Editors' Pick

And the "Arthur" actress enjoys trying "inappropriate" beauty and fashion looks. She said, "I just don't obey rules of any sort. And I love make-up. I love the way mascara can completely make your face look different. I just love playing around - I think that's my actress thing. I'm constantly wearing things that are completely inappropriate, but I love shaking it up."

But Helen admitted she didn't take enough care with her skin when she was younger. She said, "I wasn't so careful [with my skin] when I was young. I realise you have to care more, and I do now. As an actor, wearing make-up every day, you have to take it off properly. I use a cleanser, a night cream and a day cream; L'Oreal Paris Midnight Night Cream for the evening and Golden Age Rosy Day Cream for the morning."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paul McCartney Reveals Shakespeare Influence Behind One of The Beatles' Classic Songs

Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'
Related Posts
Helen Mirren Urges People Not to Fight Ageing

Helen Mirren Urges People Not to Fight Ageing

Helen Mirren and Viola Davis to Join Kendall Jenner on Runway

Helen Mirren and Viola Davis to Join Kendall Jenner on Runway

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life

Helen Mirren 'Doesn't Care What People Think' About Her Childless Life

Helen Mirren 'Can't Quite Get Over' Fangirling Harrison Ford

Helen Mirren 'Can't Quite Get Over' Fangirling Harrison Ford

Latest News
Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology
  • Dec 28, 2023

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s
  • Dec 28, 2023

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s

Miriam Margolyes' Love Hates Being Known as Her Partner, Has 'No Interest' in Reading Her Memoir
  • Dec 28, 2023

Miriam Margolyes' Love Hates Being Known as Her Partner, Has 'No Interest' in Reading Her Memoir

Selena Gomez Shares Cuddly Picture From Date Night With Benny Blanco
  • Dec 28, 2023

Selena Gomez Shares Cuddly Picture From Date Night With Benny Blanco

Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'
  • Dec 28, 2023

Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'

Helen Mirren Feels Good to Grow Her Grey Hair Since Society See It as 'Unacceptable Thing'
  • Dec 28, 2023

Helen Mirren Feels Good to Grow Her Grey Hair Since Society See It as 'Unacceptable Thing'

Most Read
Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring