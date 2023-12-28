Helen Mirren Feels Good to Grow Her Grey Hair Since Society See It as 'Unacceptable Thing'

Celebrity

The 'Golda' actress enjoys going against the norm by refusing to dye or cut her grey hair because it's 'an unacceptable thing' for old women to have long grey hair.

AceShowbiz - Dame Helen Mirren likes being a "rule breaker." The 78-year-old actress intentionally grew her grey hair long because she knows society views it as an "unacceptable" style for an older woman and she enjoys defying expectations.

"I've been at the forefront of letting your hair do its thing and not being a slave to having your roots done. For some people, that's great - I'm not making rules for anyone. I grew my hair long deliberately because I knew it was an unacceptable thing, old women with long grey hair. It's good to break the rules, isn't it? Just be a rule breaker, it's always a good idea," she said.

And the "Arthur" actress enjoys trying "inappropriate" beauty and fashion looks. She said, "I just don't obey rules of any sort. And I love make-up. I love the way mascara can completely make your face look different. I just love playing around - I think that's my actress thing. I'm constantly wearing things that are completely inappropriate, but I love shaking it up."

But Helen admitted she didn't take enough care with her skin when she was younger. She said, "I wasn't so careful [with my skin] when I was young. I realise you have to care more, and I do now. As an actor, wearing make-up every day, you have to take it off properly. I use a cleanser, a night cream and a day cream; L'Oreal Paris Midnight Night Cream for the evening and Golden Age Rosy Day Cream for the morning."

