Miley Cyrus Shows Picture From Her Disney Days That Hinted at Her Bisexuality

The former 'Hannah Montana' actress insists she should have made her sexual preference obvious in one throwback photo with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato.

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus quipped if people "didn't know" she was bisexual from a photo of her with Emily Osment, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato, there was something "wrong" with them. The "Flowers" hitmaker recently looked back at her long career in the public eye and showed off a 2009 picture of her leaving the Grammy Awards with her ex "Hannah Montana" co-star, 31, the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker, 33, and the "29" singer, and quipped her outfit - layered t-shirts, baggy trousers and slouchy silver boots - should have made it obvious she was interested in women as well as men.

"If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you. I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the Cheesecake Factory. Me and Emily and Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to The Cheesecake Factory. These are some classy ladies," the 30-year-old superstar said in a TikTok posted to her page.

Miley previously came out as pansexual and recently admitted she likes "sexuality" more than she does actually having sex. She told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "My identity is related to sex in a much deeper way than my sexuality … I enjoy sexuality more than I enjoy sex."

The "Party in the USA" hitmaker has been open about her struggle to "understand" her gender and her dislike of being confined to "a box." Miley told Variety in 2016, "My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word 'bisexual,' because that's even putting me in a box. I don't ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl."

The "7 Things" hitmaker - who is now divorced from "The Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth, 33 - opened up about her "falling in love" with her now- ex when they met on the set of "The Last Song", a romance flick based on the book by Nicolas Sparks.

Miley said, "In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie."

"Liam was part of the final three. I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real-time and in real life," Miley added that their "chemistry was undeniable."

