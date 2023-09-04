'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Split Following Panama Apartment Dispute

TLC TV

In a new episode of the TLC series, Jasmine declares that she no longer wants to be with Gino after he told her she isn't the most important person in his life and he will never make her his top priority.

AceShowbiz - Gino and Jasmine ended their relationship in a new episode of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days". In the Sunday, September 3 episode, Jasmine declared that she no longer wanted to be with Gino after he told her she wasn't the most important person in his life. As for Gino, he seemed to accept that their relationship was beyond repair.

In the last episode, the pair got into an argument after Gino refused to pay for her expensive apartment in Panama while she waited for her K-1 visa to be approved to come to America. While Gino believed that Jasmine could find a cheaper apartment, the latter accused her now-ex of not prioritizing her. At one point, she revealed that she cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend Dane and even filmed a sex tape together.

Meanwhile, in the new episode, Gino shared that he would try to fix things between him and Jasmine or he would regret not trying. He walked outside to talk to Jasmine, who sat stoically on a bench. "I don't think you should be yelling like you were about cheating on me," he told her. "That is a big deal. Is that true?"

Jasmine said it wasn't true and she said that because she was "very hurt." She told him that when he left to go back to the U.S. the next day, they should just break up. When Gino pointed out that it wasn't the first time Jasmine asked to break up, she stressed that it was different.

"I don't feel love, I don't feel appreciated," she tearfully explained. "I don't think it's worth it to leave my whole life behind here in Panama to go to the United States to be with a person that doesn't love me. All you do is complain about me, compare me to your family, just let me know and throw it to my face that they are more important than me. You will choose them all the time."

She continued, "I don't want to be equally important. I need a man that loves me this much that's gonna tell me that you are the most important thing in this world."

Jasmine revealed in a confessional that she would never love anyone like she does with Gino. However, she knew he was never going to prioritize her over his family. "I'm breaking up with you," she said. "You can look it as whatever you want it. You can hate me for this, but in the future you won't hate me because I believe this is the best decision. Walk away."

Gino appeared to hesitate at first, though he eventually did what Jasmine wanted him to do. He told cameras that while it wasn't what he wanted, he knew that Jasmine had made a final decision about their relationship. "How much does she really love me?" he wondered. "I can't stay here. It's over."

