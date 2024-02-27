'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

TLC Celebrity

The TLC star makes use of her Instagram account to share messages about lies and manipulation just days after her husband left her rural Georgia house without his belongings.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Angela Deem shared cryptic quotes just days after her husband Michael Ilesanmi went missing on February 23. The TLC star made use of her Instagram account to share messages about lies and manipulation.

On Monday, February 26, Angela shared a quote that read, "You've been lied on, talked about, plotted against and STILL BLESSED." It continued, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect. Read that again."

In another post, the 58-year-old posted a quote about being fake. "I'm proud of myself for not being fake. I'm difficult sometimes and have a few screws loose but I'm 100 percent me," the quote read.

The posts came after Angela revealed in a TikTok video that her husband Michael, who had arrived in the U.S. from Nigeria last December, has been going missing. According to her, Michael left all of his belongings behind at her rural Georgia house. She also noted that his departure wasn't captured on her home's CCTV cameras.

Speaking to "90 Day Fiance" blogger John Yates during a YouTube live on Monday, Angela shared, "Michael left everything here. I know that there's people probably think, 'Oh, maybe he just left.' But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing." She continued, "Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," adding that he "only had like $40 on him."

"If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I'm gonna tell you, they say, 'Angela, he's f**king walked out because he's got no reason to stay here.' I don't want to believe that," Angela said.

Angela then angrily continued, "But it's looking like he's planned this the whole f**king time. This is not funny. This is real s**t. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You've got the wrong goddamn American. I'm telling you now. I'm not gonna let you f**king come here if you didn't love me."

"He's my husband and I love him and i don't know where he's at. As long as he's safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f**k is going on," Angela shared. "We know he's deceitful, but I don't think he would go this far."

You can share this post!