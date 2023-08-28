 

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino

In the new episode of the TLC reality show, Jasmine shockingly tells Gino that she filmed her intimate session with her ex-boyfriend Dane a month ago ahead of their marriage.

AceShowbiz - Jasmine and Gino got into another explosive fight in the Sunday, August 27 episode of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days". In the new episode of the TLC reality show, Jasmine shockingly told Gino that she filmed a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Dane a month ago.

In the episode, Jasmine expressed her frustration because her K-1 visa took time to get approved. She later asked Gino if he was willing to pay for her apartment in Panama until she's able to come to America. Gino wanted Jasmine to get a cheaper apartment, but Jasmine believed that he could afford it.

After Gino called Jasmine "spoiled," she accused Gino of spending much more money on other people including his ex, calling him "a f**king piece of trash." As Jasmine started throwing his things and kicking him out, Gino fought back by throwing her stuff on the ground. Jasmine went hysterical and yelled at him that he was "a cheap weirdo."

Later, she attempted to talk to Gino even though she was still crying hysterically. She said she was tired and felt like Gino didn't want to be with her. Meanwhile, Gino said she never gave him credit for financially supporting her for the past few years and pointed out how Jasmine spent a lot of money on her high-end apartment in Panama. Jasmine, however, insisted that she never felt Gino supported her amid her anxiety battle.

During confessionals, Jasmine slammed Gino and called him a "f**king idiot" for not putting her as his top priority. Gino eventually walked out while they cursed at each other. Jasmine labeled Gino's family "trash" and claimed that she was going to "f**k my ex that knows how to f**k me." She said, "He's the best man that I have ever had and I'm going back to him. He is the most important person in my life."

Gino told her to "go to hell," to which Jasmine responded by telling him that she had a video of her having sex with her ex, Dane, that was from only a month ago. That prompted Gino to call Jasmine a "w***e."

Jasmine appeared to give up on her relationship with Gino entirely. "I don't want to see Gino. I don't even want to be breathing the same oxygen," she admitted. "This is it. This is it."

