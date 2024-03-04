 

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown
TLC
TV

During the tell-all special, Jasmine gets emotional due to the never-before-seen footage as they are also arguing over the hurtful things she told him about her ex.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jasmine got emotional in a "90 Day Fiance" tell-all special on Sunday, March 3. The episode saw her after never-before-seen footage of her husband Gino at the strip club for his bachelor party was shown.

In the episode, Jasmine was confronted by other cast members about her behavior with her ex Dane. Rob noted that whenever Jasmine was upset at Gino, she would make comments about Dane to rile him up.

Jasmine admitted that she was "a b***h," acknowledging that she had anger management problems. She also claimed that Gino triggered her by saying that he had no issue having sex with his exes, but he couldn't have sex with her. Host Shaun Robinson then asked Gino if that was true. He didn't immediately reply before he denied it.

Later in the episode, Gino's bachelor party at the strip club was brought up. During the tell-all, Gino revealed that the reason why he didn't tell Jasmine was because she was in the process of coming to America and saying goodbye to her family and he didn't want to stress her out.

He added that Jasmine had a divorce party, but Jasmine yelled at him that she never went to a strip club. Cast member Clayton then commented, "She should have used that $2,000 on anger management classes." That prompted Jasmine to tell him to "shut the f**k up."

  Editors' Pick

The episode then showed a video featuring Gino at his bachelor party. He could be seen happily interacting with strippers and tipping them and at one point, he went onstage while strippers danced on him.

Upon watching the clip, Jasmine cried while Gino awkwardly smiled. "It's a bachelor party, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he noted. "Bachelor parties are a normal thing, OK?"

Not stopping there, one of the dancers from the club made a remote appearance on the tell-all special. Calling Gino awkward, the dancer added that he didn't seem interested in being there and that it seemed like he just wanted to hang out with his family and have a good time. That, however, didn't make Jasmine less upset as she continued crying hysterically.

"I would have never gotten married to you had I seen this before the wedding," she told him. "You were hugging them, Gino. You never look at me that way. You never make me feel desired! You never compliment me this way."

In response, Gino blamed everything on all the hurtful things that she's said to him. Not having it, Jasmine decided to storm off the set and told him, "You play, Gino. You wanted this. You got it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour
Related Posts
'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Mary Denuccio Issues Apology for Falsely Claiming to Have Colon Cancer

'90 Day Fiance' Star Mary Denuccio Issues Apology for Falsely Claiming to Have Colon Cancer

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Daniele Claims Yohan Has 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Multiple Women

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Daniele Claims Yohan Has 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Multiple Women

'90 Day Fiance': Sophie in Tears After Catching Rob Having NSFW Videos of Other Women

'90 Day Fiance': Sophie in Tears After Catching Rob Having NSFW Videos of Other Women

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Garner Still Devastated Over the Death of her Dog Martha Stewart
  • Mar 04, 2024

Jennifer Garner Still Devastated Over the Death of her Dog Martha Stewart

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour
  • Mar 04, 2024

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown
  • Mar 04, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors
  • Mar 04, 2024

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

TWICE Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'With YOU-th'
  • Mar 04, 2024

TWICE Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'With YOU-th'

Most Read
Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges
TV
  • 2024-03-03 00:48:59

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges

Sydney Sweeney Mocks 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure and Glen Powell Cheating Rumor on 'SNL'

Sydney Sweeney Mocks 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure and Glen Powell Cheating Rumor on 'SNL'

'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left

'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown