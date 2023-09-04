 

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Shortly after celebrating turning 27 years old, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actress proudly shows off her jaw-dropping physique in a tiny diamond-embellished bra and revealing top.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has treated her fans to sultry pictures of herself. Celebrating turning 27 years old, the actress portraying MJ in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" uploaded the new photos on her social media account.

On Saturday, September 2, the former Disney Channel star made use of Instagram to release a picture of herself wearing a sizzling outfit. Embracing her fit physique, she donned a pink patterned top that had a huge cut-out on its bodice. She covered her assets with a tiny bra which was embellished with sparkling diamonds and had spaghetti straps.

In the photo, Zendaya looked stunning with a full makeup on her face and glossy soft pink lipstick. For her dark-colored hair, she styled it into a sleek back hairdo, making it seem like she had a buzzcut. Meanwhile, she did not offer anything to explain in the caption of the post.

The actress of "The Greatest Showman" let her devotees look at more details of her ensemble for the photoshoot. In a previous post, she could be seen completing the look with a matching skirt. In this particular post, she added a star sign Virgo emoji in the caption.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section of the post, Zendaya's boyfriend and actor Tom Holland simply wrote, "First." He appeared to have shown that he was the first one to give a comment.

Earlier that day, Zendaya expressed her gratitude for her life after she celebrated her 27th birthday on the previous day. "Every year I grow I'm reminded of how precious this life is," she began writing in a post along with a throwback photo of younger Zendaya.

The "Dune" actress did not forget to show her appreciation for her fans by writing, "Thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here's to 27," adding red and pink heart emojis.

Zendaya received many heartwarming birthday wishes from social media users. In the comments section of the post, her fellow actress Bella Thorne exclaimed, "Happy birthday Z!" adding a slew of red heart emojis. Singer Halle Bailey gushed, "Happy happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]." Similarly, TV personality Paris Hilton marveled, "Happy Birthday beautiful."

Tom Holland Instagram Story

Zendaya received a sweet birthday tribute from Tom Holland.

Aside from her pals, Zendaya got a sweet birthday tribute from her beau Tom. On Friday, September 1, the actor uploaded a picture of his girlfriend smiling in a snorkeling suit via Instagram Story. Over the snap, he wrote, "My birthday girl," adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. Tom also uploaded a photo of her from behind during a stroll in a park with her two dogs.

