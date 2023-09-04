 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

There is reportedly trouble in paradise between the middle of the Jonas Brothers and his wife, 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie, following four years of marriage.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly getting a divorce. The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were reported by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

To the outlet, one insider said the couple, who have two children, have been experiencing "serious problems" in their relationship.

Joe is said to have been caring for their young kids "pretty much all of the time" over the past three months, according to one insider, even while touring the country with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas .

  Editors' Pick

It comes after Page Six reported Sophie was seen dancing in the crowd at Yankee Stadium for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' tour last month. But the pair, who got hitched in May 2019, have since been spotted without their wedding rings. They also recently sold their Miami mansion a one year after purchasing it.

Joe and Sophie eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and had their eldest child, Willa, now two, in July 2020. On March 1, 2022, it was revealed that the couple was expecting another child, a baby girl, who arrived in July.

Notoriously private Sophie eventually opened up about Willa to British Vogue earlier this summer, saying, "I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made a living hell and I would get yelled at by my child." She told Elle magazine about expecting her second child, "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Her "Camp Rock" star husband told People magazine he felt "a little less nervous" about welcoming his second kid. He added, "You really don't know what to expect… but I'm just excited."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'
Related Posts
Joe Jonas Says Pooping Onstage Isn't His Most Embarrassing Moment

Joe Jonas Says Pooping Onstage Isn't His Most Embarrassing Moment

Joe Jonas Jokes He Needed Therapy After Embarrassingly Pooped His Pants on Stage

Joe Jonas Jokes He Needed Therapy After Embarrassingly Pooped His Pants on Stage

Joe Jonas Trolls Brother Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Show

Joe Jonas Trolls Brother Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Show

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Put Miami Mansion on Market, a Year After Purchase

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Put Miami Mansion on Market, a Year After Purchase

Latest News
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'
  • Sep 04, 2023

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023
  • Sep 04, 2023

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor
  • Sep 04, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl
  • Sep 04, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance
  • Sep 04, 2023

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman
  • Sep 04, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman

Most Read
Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Moneybagg Yo Surprises Ari Fletcher With Huge Teddy Bear and Flowers During Dinner

Moneybagg Yo Surprises Ari Fletcher With Huge Teddy Bear and Flowers During Dinner

Rihanna's Family Mourns Death of Her Cousin at Age 28

Rihanna's Family Mourns Death of Her Cousin at Age 28