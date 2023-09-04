Artist of the Week: V

Weverse Music

The future looks incredibly promising for Bangtan Boys' Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, as he embarks on his solo journey and dominates the charts with his new music.

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - BTS' member V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, is making splashes in the music industry with the release of his new singles "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days". Both songs were recorded for his debut solo LP titled "Layover", which is set to be released on September 8.

"Love Me Again" made an impressive debut on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, landing at No. 6. The song gathered a total of 40.8 million streams, showcasing V's popularity among fans worldwide. The single reached No. 9 on the Singles chart in the U.K. and skyrocketed to the top spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Not to be outdone, "Rainy Days" also had a strong debut on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, coming in at No. 8. The song garnered 38.9 million streams, further proving V's global appeal. The track peaked at No. 6 on the U.K. Singles chart and hit No. 4 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

V has always showcased his versatility as an artist, and his debut solo LP "Layover" is highly anticipated by fans. With the success of "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days," it's clear that V's solo career is off to an incredible start. Fans can expect a diverse range of music on "Layover" as V continues to push boundaries and explore new genres.

"My love for diverse genres often has me humming away. While creating this solo album, I truly discovered my vocal essence, and that's what makes me incredibly fulfilling," he said in an interview.

One of V's inspirations for the album is K-Pop girl group f(x)'s album "Pink Tape" and he reached out to Min Hee-jin, one of the creative minds behind the the band. "I wanted to show a different side of my music compared to my past works and collaborating seemed like the best way to achieve that," he explained.

You can share this post!