'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

The Greta Gerwig-directed Mattel movie has surpassed the adaptation of 'Mario Bros.' video game by amassing a staggering $1.36 billion since coming out in July.

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Barbie" has been announced as the highest-grossing movie of 2023. The blockbuster summer comedy - which is fronted by Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll - has reportedly passed "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at the box office, with Variety revealing that on Saturday, September 2, the film has now brought in a total of $1.36 billion since its release in July.

"Barbie" also became Warner Bros' highest-grossing film ever in recent days, as it passed the record set by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II", which was the final instalment of the megahit wizarding franchise based on the magical book series by J.K. Rowling.

Greta Gerwig's smash hit - which also stars Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend Ken - was released on the same day as wartime drama "Oppenheimer", and the two films sparked a phenomenon known as Barbeheimer due to their polarity, and the weekend also saw the Christopher Nolan-directed epic become the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

The biopic which chronicles the career of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer has now collected a reported $787 million at the box office, meaning that it has overtaken the record set by Ryan Reynolds' 2018 hit "Deadpool 2", which made $785 million and was also deemed unsuitable for those under the age of 17.

This means that the drama - which was directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy as the titular wartime hero - is just behind "Joker" on the list of highest-grossing R-rated movies ever, which became the first movie of its kind to surpass the $1 billion mark following its release in 2019.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" currently stands as the third-highest-grossing film of 2023, having taken $845,522,394 at the box office.

