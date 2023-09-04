 

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023
Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures
Movie

The Greta Gerwig-directed Mattel movie has surpassed the adaptation of 'Mario Bros.' video game by amassing a staggering $1.36 billion since coming out in July.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Barbie" has been announced as the highest-grossing movie of 2023. The blockbuster summer comedy - which is fronted by Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll - has reportedly passed "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at the box office, with Variety revealing that on Saturday, September 2, the film has now brought in a total of $1.36 billion since its release in July.

"Barbie" also became Warner Bros' highest-grossing film ever in recent days, as it passed the record set by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II", which was the final instalment of the megahit wizarding franchise based on the magical book series by J.K. Rowling.

Greta Gerwig's smash hit - which also stars Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend Ken - was released on the same day as wartime drama "Oppenheimer", and the two films sparked a phenomenon known as Barbeheimer due to their polarity, and the weekend also saw the Christopher Nolan-directed epic become the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

  Editors' Pick

The biopic which chronicles the career of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer has now collected a reported $787 million at the box office, meaning that it has overtaken the record set by Ryan Reynolds' 2018 hit "Deadpool 2", which made $785 million and was also deemed unsuitable for those under the age of 17.

This means that the drama - which was directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy as the titular wartime hero - is just behind "Joker" on the list of highest-grossing R-rated movies ever, which became the first movie of its kind to surpass the $1 billion mark following its release in 2019.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" currently stands as the third-highest-grossing film of 2023, having taken $845,522,394 at the box office.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor
Related Posts
Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'

Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

Randall Park Criticizes Movie Bosses for Taking 'the Wrong Lessons' With 'Barbie' Success

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie

'Barbie' Tops Box Office for 4th Straight Week as 'Last Voyage of the Demeter' Sinks

'Barbie' Tops Box Office for 4th Straight Week as 'Last Voyage of the Demeter' Sinks

Latest News
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'
  • Sep 04, 2023

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023
  • Sep 04, 2023

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor
  • Sep 04, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl
  • Sep 04, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance
  • Sep 04, 2023

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman
  • Sep 04, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman

Most Read
Emma Stone Not Ashamed of Her Nudity When Filming 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes
Movie

Emma Stone Not Ashamed of Her Nudity When Filming 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

'Yesterday' Lawsuit Over Ana de Armas' Deleted Scene Has Been Thrown Out by Judge

'Yesterday' Lawsuit Over Ana de Armas' Deleted Scene Has Been Thrown Out by Judge

Adam Sandler Defended by Director for Casting His Own Daughters in New Movie

Adam Sandler Defended by Director for Casting His Own Daughters in New Movie

Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon

Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Already Smashes 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Record

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Already Smashes 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Record

Meg Ryan's Children Mortified by Her 'Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene

Meg Ryan's Children Mortified by Her 'Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene

'Blue Beetle' Star Xolo Mariduena Keeps His Fingers Crossed for Trilogy

'Blue Beetle' Star Xolo Mariduena Keeps His Fingers Crossed for Trilogy

'Napoleon' to Focus on 'Strange' Mentality of the Late French Emperor

'Napoleon' to Focus on 'Strange' Mentality of the Late French Emperor

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023