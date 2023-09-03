 

Mohamed Al-Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Boyfriend Dodi, Died at 94

AP Photo
  • Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mohamed Al-Fayed has passed away. The Egyptian businessman, whose son Emad El-Din "Dodi" Mohamed Fayed was killed in the 1997 car crash with Princess Diana, died at the age of 94 on Wednesday, August 30.

"Mrs. Mohamed Al Fayed, her children, and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father, and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023," his family said in a statement released on Friday. "He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones."

Mohamed was the former owner of the upscale London department store Harrods. The billionaire, who founded shipping company Genevaco in the 1960s, was also at one time the owner of West London soccer team Fulham Football Club.

Mohamed is survived by his wife, Finnish former model Heini Wathen, whom he married in 1985. The pair shares four children together, daughters Jasmine, 43, and Camilla, 38, as well as sons Karim, 40, and Omar, 35.

Mohamed spent the reminder of his life mourning the death of his firstborn son, Dodi who was killed in the Paris car crash alongside Princess Diana. He spent the remainder of his life mourning the loss and blaming the British royal family for their deaths.

Following a British inquest into their deaths, Mohamed said in 2008 that he decided to leave his legal battle for the sake of Diana's sons, Princes William and Prince Harry. "I'm leaving the rest for God to get my revenge, but I'm not doing anything any more," he said, according to Reuters. "I'm a father who lost his son and I have done everything for 10 years. But now with the verdict, I am accepting it but with all the reservations which I have mentioned.

