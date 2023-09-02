 

Tory Lanez Allegedly Marries His Baby Mama While Incarcerated

Tory Lanez Allegedly Marries His Baby Mama While Incarcerated
Facebook
Celebrity

In documents for his bail motion, the Canadian rapper's fiancee Raina Chassagne, who is the mother of his six-year-old child, is now described as his wife.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's legal problem apparently did not stop him from making his union with his baby mama official. The Canadian rap star is revealed to be a married man now, based on a new legal motion regarding his bail.

The 31-year-old is seeking a motion in the Superior Court of Los Angeles to be released on bail after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. Legal Affairs & Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff obtained a copy of the legal documents and posted it on Twitter.

"From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez's relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks," Meghann noted in the caption of her post. "His fiancee is now his wife, according to the motion."

The bail motion additionally reveals the rapper's future plans should he be released back into society. "If released, he would live locally in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Raina Chassagne, and their child, aged six years old," it reads.

"Upon receiving bail, Mr. Peterson's wife and child will be relocating from Florida to Los Angeles, where the child will be regularly attending school," it continues. "They will rent a home near Mr. Peterson's father, step-mother, siblings, and their children."

  Editors' Pick

The journalist also called out Tory's attorney Jose Baez, who was seen out in Italy and allegedly not tending to the rapper's case. "I was right about Jose Baez not prioritizing Tory Lanez's bail motion while in Italy - it's not his motion," she tweeted before revealing, "This longshot is from an attorney for Unite the People. Lanez is a board member and donor."

Tory received the 10-year prison sentence on August 8 after found guilty in December 2022 of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the July 2020 incident. He will spend 9 years in prison after being credited with time served.

Recently, his legal team filed a motion to get him registered into therapy and probation instead of serving prison time. They argued that his action that night was the greatly influenced by his alcoholism.

"Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson's psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense," the documents read. "Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson's childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder... Mr. Peterson's alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Sends Alarming Text Before Going Missing in Brazil
Related Posts
Tory Lanez Clowned for Dropping 'Free Tory Merch' After Sentencing

Tory Lanez Clowned for Dropping 'Free Tory Merch' After Sentencing

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Struggles Processing His 10-Year Jail Sentence in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Struggles Processing His 10-Year Jail Sentence in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Latest News
Naomi Watts Shares Key to Her Intimate Relationship With New Husband Billy Crudup
  • Sep 02, 2023

Naomi Watts Shares Key to Her Intimate Relationship With New Husband Billy Crudup

Tory Lanez Allegedly Marries His Baby Mama While Incarcerated
  • Sep 02, 2023

Tory Lanez Allegedly Marries His Baby Mama While Incarcerated

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments
  • Sep 02, 2023

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Sends Alarming Text Before Going Missing in Brazil
  • Sep 02, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Sends Alarming Text Before Going Missing in Brazil

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Sep 02, 2023

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models
  • Sep 02, 2023

Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models

Most Read
Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'
Celebrity

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Jenna Jameson Hails Wife for Being Able to 'Handle' Her

Jenna Jameson Hails Wife for Being Able to 'Handle' Her

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Charlize Theron Still Embarrassed by Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows

Charlize Theron Still Embarrassed by Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing

Boosie Badazz Admits He Failed to Instill Fear in His Daughter Amid Social Media Feud

Boosie Badazz Admits He Failed to Instill Fear in His Daughter Amid Social Media Feud

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix