 

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

In a statement addressed to his fans and followers, the 'It Doesn't Matter' rapper insists that he will 'never let no jail time eliminate' him and continues to maintain his innocence.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has broken his silence after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Maintaining his innocence despite the guilty verdict, he insisted that he's not going to apologize.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page and addressed to his fans, collectively known as The Umbrellas, on Thursday, August 10, he declared, "I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

"This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved.... That's it," the Canadian rapper continued. "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

Putting up a strong front, the 31-year-old stated, "I've faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious."

As if comforting himself, he penned, "Tough times don't last, tough people do," before thanking his family, friends and fans for their "continued support." He added in the caption, "Through Good Times and Bad Times ... Stay Strong ... I'll See You All Soon."

Tory received the 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday after found guilty in December 2022 of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the July 2020 incident. He will spend 9 years in prison after being credited with time served.

Following the lengthy sentence, Tory's attorney Jose Baez told TMZ his client is having a "hard time" processing his punishment but has turned to God for strength and plans to deal with his time behind bars as best as he can.

Jose said the sentence came as a shock since his client hoped the judge would show mercy, particularly because of the vast number of people who pledged their support to him in the courtroom, and explained they did so because he is "genuinely loved in the community" and has done a lot to give back over the years.

