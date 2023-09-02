'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Sends Alarming Text Before Going Missing in Brazil

TLC Celebrity

This isn't the first time the 40-year-old TLC personality was reportedly missing as he and his son Pierre were named in a missing persons police bulletin back in 2022.

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Paul Staehle left his family worried sick. In a new report, 40-year-old Paul's mom Edna Staehle expressed concern that her son might be lost while traveling throughout Brazil.

Speaking to TMZ, Edna revealed that the TLC star sent alarming texts to his family on Thursday morning, August 31. Further making it worse, they haven't heard from him ever since.

In his message, Edna alleged that Paul said he needed help because he had gotten lost. He additionally gave her contact information for people who might be able to assist, but she never heard back from the folks.

One of the people that Paul asked his family to contact was a woman named Izabele Medeiros. Izabele took to Instagram to issue a statement regarding the Paul's whereabouts. "hello everyone I can't give much information because we don't have anything concrete to tell we are looking to find out where Paul is," she wrote in the statement.

Izabele added that they have to "wait a certain amount of time" before contacting police. She continued, "this is not a joke. I was lost until messages arrived telling me everything."

Meanwhile, celebrity blogger John Yates shared screenshots of the texts Paul sent Edna, with permission from her, which showed him purportedly writing that he "f**ked up." In Paul's texts, he told his mom he needed a boat and that his phone was about to die so he would lose GPS.

John went on to reveal in a Friday tweet that he spoke with Paul's wife, Karine Martins, who said police were going to get involved. Karine also shared an emotional Reel of photos featuring Paul and their children and wrote a cryptic caption in the past tense.

"Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared," she wrote. She added on her Story, "Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe."

This wasn't the first time Paul was reportedly missing. Last summer, the TLC personality and his son Pierre returned home to Kentucky after a police bulletin announced they were missing.

He met up with his parents in a park to turn over Pierre, whom he and Karine had lost custody of due to their abusive relationship. Paul told TMZ at the time that he handed over Pierre to Edna and his father because he did not want to have to "deal with the drama" of Child Protective Services. The missing person's report had been closed.

