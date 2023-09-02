Maitland Ward Slams Trace Cyrus' 'Toxic Masculinity' Rant Against Adult Platform Models

Instagram Celebrity

Upon learning about the former Metro Station guitarist's remarks, the actress-turned-adult content creator thinks that he may have issues with his sisters, including Miley Cyrus, being so successful.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Maitland Ward has slammed Trace Cyrus’ remarks regarding adult platform models. Upon learning about Trace's rants, the "Boy Meets World" star did not hold back in expressing her thoughts on the former guitarist of band Metro Station's "toxic masculinity" comment.

The actress-turned-porn star gave her two cents on the matter in an interview published on Friday, September 1. Speaking to TMZ while in Los Angeles, she candidly said, "Oh my God, this is totally like toxic masculinity right here that I'm hearing. And it's kind of funny he says that because I've been married for 16 years. So, sorry guy." She went on to say, "Anyway, I think this sounds like either one of three things, like toxic masculinity where men need to control women's sexuality."

"And if they make any money off of it or if they are doing well, I'll pat myself on the shoulder and other models out there who are doing amazing and killing it," she continued. "They want to make sure that they are not profiting from it, but the men are still getting access to materials. Like, some of the guys who get crazy about they don't want to pay for anything or see you make money on anything. They want your sexuality available all the time just for them."

Maitland explained, "And I heard something people always say, 'Oh, the government is going to shut down all of the porn, all of the OnlyFans.' I heard somebody else say that they won't shut it down because they always want it for themselves. They will just try to make it so women especially, can't make money from it."

"But the other things that I'm questioning about this guy, Trace, who wants a trace of things other than his sister, I think he might have some issues that his sisters are, one sister especially, hi [Miley Cyrus], so successful," she bluntly stated. "He is probably angry that he is only living in the shadow of her. Successful, sex positive women. She's a very sex positive person."

Maitland then urged Miley to scold her brother. "If I was Miley, I would speak out against this," she claimed. "Where are you Miley? Speak out against this nonsense of your brother. Your brother in the shape. I think it's actually very important [that Miley says something about the matter] since she is such a figure for sexual liberation for women, for just being so open about all of those kind of issues and stuff. And to stand behind women who are making killings. I mean, seriously, it's so weird."

Maitland's response came shortly after Trace shared his opinions on adult platform models. "There's so many girls that do Only Fans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals," he wrote on Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter). "They will try to and call those men insecure for having standards."

"They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are will to pay for it is a desperate loser," he continued. "I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now saying they can't get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don't look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner."

