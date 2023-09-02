 

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top

A few days after being bombarded with criticisms for allegedly letting her minor daughter wear a crop top, the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star expresses her excitement on her three kids going back to school.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson has admitted to feeling "excited" for her three childrens' next journey. A few days after being bombarded with criticisms for allegedly letting her minor daughter wear a crop top, the "Dukes of Hazzard" star expressed her excitement for her kids returning to school.

On Friday, September 1, the 43-year-old actress and singer expressed her thoughts on the exciting day via Instagram. In a post, she penned, "We think we are excited for our kids to finally go back to school until they bring home binders of homework and then realize we went back to school too," adding a winking face with tongue out emoji.

In the same post, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer also uploaded a series of photos capturing her children, 11-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, 10-year-old Ace Knute and 4-year-old daughter Birdie, wearing their school outfits. In the photos, her daughters Maxwell and Bridie looked in sync with their school uniforms.

Maxwell wore a white Polo shirt and paired it with a skirt that came in a blue checkered pattern. She also donned a pair of light blue Converse high-rise sneakers and a pair of white socks.

Similarly, Birdie put on a short dress which matched her older sister's skirt. The youngest child of Jessica and Eric Johnson (II) also wore a long-sleeved gray cardigan and a pair of light pink sneakers as well as white ruffle socks.

Ace, in the meantime, went with a noticeable different outfit color. He sported a bright red Polo shirt and a pair of beige-colored short chino pants. He completed his look with a pair of blue-and-red Nike sneakers and long white socks.

Jessica's post came a few days after she was met with backlash for allegedly allowing her first child to wear a crop top. After uploading a photo featuring Maxwell sporting the clothing piece via Instagram, the actress received unpleasant comments including one that read, "Who lets their 11 year old child out of the house dressed like that?? Too busy trying to be her minor daughter's best friend instead of being a responsible parent."

The negative online responses did not stop there. Another Instagram user pointed out, "After years of denouncing how she was oversexualized as a young adult and the scrutiny she faced, she's now making sure her daughter will have the same experience, instead of protecting her from it. Shameful and incredibly sad. Poor Maxwell."

