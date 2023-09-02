Kevin Costner Reveals Plan to Sue 'Yellowstone' Due to Pay Dispute

Paramount Network TV

While taking the stand at a Santa Barbara court for his divorce hearing, the two-time Oscar and Golden Globe winner hints at suing the Paramount blockbuster show over his pay.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner addressed his shocking exit from "Yellowstone" during his divorce hearing on Friday morning, September 1. While taking the stand at a Santa Barbara court, the actor hinted at suing the show over his pay.

During his testimony, Kevin claimed that he'll "probably go to court" over his "Yellowstone" exit. His estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's attorney John Rydell asked if he was offered to do season 6 of the hit Paramount series. Responding to the question, Kevin said that it was "complicated," according to Fox News.

"We did negotiate," Kevin shared, adding that he was offered $24 million to do seasons 5, 6 and 7. "There were issues about creative. I tried to break the logjam. They walked away."

It's said that Kevin, who played John Dutton on the series, was paid for "Yellowstone" season 5, which only has filmed the first half of that so far. Based on his compensation, it seemed like the $24 million that the two-time Oscar and Golden Globe winner was referring to in the court hearing was for the sixth and seventh seasons only.

"Somewhere along the line, they wanted to change things. They wanted to do 5A and 5B; [it] affected 'Horizon'," Kevin said in the courtroom, referring to a movie that he directs and stars in. "I was going to do my movie 'Horizon' and leave that show, do my movie, then do B. A show I was only doing once a year I was now doing twice."

Should he move forward with the plan, the defendants likely would be producers 101 Studios and Paramount Network parent company Paramount Global.

Previous report claimed that Kevin's departure from the show was due to disagreements between the actor and the producers over shooting schedules. He allegedly had limited himself to 65 days of shooting on "Yellowstone", before changing his mind by only wanting to film 50 days for the first part of season 5. He only wanted to spend a week to film season 5B.

In May, Paramount announced that "Yellowstone" will wrap its run with the upcoming second half of season 5, which is set to premiere in November. The series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, will be followed by an untitled sequel, which has received a straight-to-series order for a December debut.

